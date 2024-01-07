Chef Michael O’Hare Unveils Psycho Sandbar: A New Chapter of Fine Dining in Leeds

Renowned chef, Michael O’Hare, is set to welcome food aficionados to his new culinary venture, Psycho Sandbar, replacing his previous establishment, The Man Behind The Curtain, in Leeds city center. The Man Behind The Curtain, well-known since its inception in 2014, recently closed its doors due to several challenges, including the impact of Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cost of living crisis.

A New Chapter in Fine Dining

Psycho Sandbar, taking up residence at the same Vicar Lane premises, is aimed at offering a more accessible fine dining experience. The transformation of the renowned space is currently in progress. The restaurant’s website reflects the undergoing change with a promise of better things to come, ensuring patrons that the essence of the former establishment will be retained.

Bookings Open for the New Culinary Adventure

The eager gourmands can already reserve their tables at Psycho Sandbar, with availability starting from March. The restaurant further assures its loyal clientele that gift vouchers from The Man Behind The Curtain will remain valid, symbolizing a seamless transition from the old to the new.

Retaining the Team and Ethos

Despite the name change, Psycho Sandbar promises to retain the company’s team and ethos, reassuring patrons of the same quality of service and gastronomic delights. Further updates about the new restaurant will be made available as the transformation progresses.

