Chef Joshua Bebbington Opens Colonnade Restaurant in Bristol Beacon

Located within the historic confines of the 19th-century concert hall, Bristol Beacon, a new gastronomic destination is set to open its doors on January 5, 2024. Named Colonnade, the restaurant is the brainchild of acclaimed Chef Joshua Bebbington, renowned for his culinary prowess at establishments such as River Cottage and Michelin-starred L’Escargot.

Modern European Cuisine Meets Local Produce

Bebbington’s vision for Colonnade is clear: a showcase of modern European cuisine with a strong emphasis on locally sourced ingredients. The menu, meticulously curated, will cater to various palates and meal times, offering a spectrum of dishes from small to large plates. The restaurant, situated under the Bristol Byzantine arches of the original Beacon foyer, aims to provide a relaxed, contemporary dining experience, further enriched by its unique architectural charm and original 1950s chandeliers.

Conscious Sustainability: A Core Ethos

Colonnade is not just about culinary excellence; it’s about promoting responsible dining. The menu will boast a multitude of plant-based options and low carbon choices, demonstrating the restaurant’s commitment to sustainability. Seafood lovers can enjoy responsibly sourced fish, while ethically produced meat will cater to those who prefer a more carnivorous fare. To complement its culinary offerings, the restaurant’s wine list will feature organic and natural selections.

Additional Bars, Discounts, and Partnerships

Accompanying Colonnade within the Bristol Beacon are two new bars, the Weston Stage and Simon’s Bar, which will offer a 10% discount to ticket holders through the end of January. Teaming up with Cornish brewery Sharps, the Bridgehouse foyer space will host the Stalls and Terrace bars. Furthermore, a new members’ bar, Goldings, will offer a premium selection of refreshments. Bristol Loaf will continue its operation on the lower ground level, providing café fare.

With its commitment to enriching the local culinary scene and providing a holistic gastronomic experience, Colonnade is poised to become a beacon of Bristol’s dining landscape.