Chef John Manion’s Brasero: A New Culinary Destination in West Town

In the heart of West Town, Chicago, a culinary transformation is underway. The location that once housed Funkenhausen is set to become a hotspot for South American flavors, courtesy of renowned Chef John Manion. Aptly named ‘Brasero’, this new restaurant is a testament to Manion’s alluring gastronomic adventures in the region, offering a menu that strays from the steakhouse tradition and ventures into a hitherto uncharted realm of Brazilian and South American cuisine.

A Taste of South America in West Town

Brasero is not a reincarnation of Manion’s Argentine-inspired El Che Steakhouse & Bar, famed for its all-wood-fired kitchen. Instead, it serves as a vibrant canvas where Manion paints a flavorful picture of his experiences in South America. Anchoring the kitchen is a large grill, the heart of Brasero, where the housemade charcoal infuses each dish with a distinctive smoky flavor.

Savoring the Signature Dishes

Manion’s expert hand promises a unique take on the Brazilian classic – feijoada. Instead of the traditional beans and pork, expect a hearty dish of smoked and braised beef shank. For poultry enthusiasts, there’s the slow-cooked-over-charcoal chicken, served with a variety of accompaniments that elevate the dish to a gourmet delight. Not forgetting the seafood lovers, the menu also includes grilled oysters, a nod to northern Brazilian culinary influences.

A New Dining Experience with Quality Service

Brasero aims to serve more than just exceptional food. The restaurant’s focus on quality service is evident in its extensive beverage selection. With a wine list boasting 100 bottles under $100 and a cocktail menu as diverse as its food, Brasero invites its patrons to complement their meal with a perfect drink. While the exact opening date remains uncertain, Manion’s commitment to ‘getting everything right’ suggests that the wait will be worthwhile.