Food

Chef John Manion’s Brasero: A New Culinary Destination in West Town

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
In the heart of West Town, Chicago, a culinary transformation is underway. The location that once housed Funkenhausen is set to become a hotspot for South American flavors, courtesy of renowned Chef John Manion. Aptly named ‘Brasero’, this new restaurant is a testament to Manion’s alluring gastronomic adventures in the region, offering a menu that strays from the steakhouse tradition and ventures into a hitherto uncharted realm of Brazilian and South American cuisine.

A Taste of South America in West Town

Brasero is not a reincarnation of Manion’s Argentine-inspired El Che Steakhouse & Bar, famed for its all-wood-fired kitchen. Instead, it serves as a vibrant canvas where Manion paints a flavorful picture of his experiences in South America. Anchoring the kitchen is a large grill, the heart of Brasero, where the housemade charcoal infuses each dish with a distinctive smoky flavor.

Savoring the Signature Dishes

Manion’s expert hand promises a unique take on the Brazilian classic – feijoada. Instead of the traditional beans and pork, expect a hearty dish of smoked and braised beef shank. For poultry enthusiasts, there’s the slow-cooked-over-charcoal chicken, served with a variety of accompaniments that elevate the dish to a gourmet delight. Not forgetting the seafood lovers, the menu also includes grilled oysters, a nod to northern Brazilian culinary influences.

A New Dining Experience with Quality Service

Brasero aims to serve more than just exceptional food. The restaurant’s focus on quality service is evident in its extensive beverage selection. With a wine list boasting 100 bottles under $100 and a cocktail menu as diverse as its food, Brasero invites its patrons to complement their meal with a perfect drink. While the exact opening date remains uncertain, Manion’s commitment to ‘getting everything right’ suggests that the wait will be worthwhile.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

