Chef Imperial in Woodstock Receives Low Food Hygiene Score, Major Improvements Demanded

On January 31, 2024, West Oxfordshire District Council's Environmental Health team visited Chef Imperial, a revered Chinese restaurant in Woodstock, only to find several shortcomings in its hygiene standards. Despite the staff's commendable handling of food, the establishment was awarded a disappointing one-out-of-five food hygiene rating, indicating a pressing need for 'major improvement' in several areas.

Initial Findings: A Mix of Praise and Concern

The inspection began on a positive note with the restaurant's staff receiving accolades for their 'good' hygienic handling of food, encompassing preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling, and storage. However, the optimism quickly turned to concern as inspectors evaluated the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building. Despite the initial praise, the report highlighted a critical need for improvement in maintaining structural hygiene, emphasizing the necessity for an adequate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities, and pest control to uphold food hygiene standards.

Management of Food Safety Under Scrutiny

The gravest concern arose with the assessment of the restaurant's management of food safety. The inspectors deemed the current practices inadequate, necessitating 'major improvement'. This segment of the report scrutinized the presence of systems or checks to ensure the food served is safe to eat. It also questioned whether there was sufficient evidence that staff were knowledgeable about food safety and if the food safety officer had confidence in the restaurant's ability to maintain standards in the future.

This rating poses significant challenges for Chef Imperial, a longstanding eatery cherished by locals and visitors alike. The report sends a clear message that while the staff's handling of food meets expectations, there is a dire need to overhaul the establishment's approach to cleanliness, facility maintenance, and overall food safety management. The restaurant now faces the daunting task of addressing these issues promptly to not only regain its reputation but also to ensure the health and safety of its patrons. As the community awaits the restaurant's response, the outcome of this inspection serves as a reminder of the paramount importance of maintaining high food hygiene standards.