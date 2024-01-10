Chef Failatu Abdul Razak Sets New Height in Culinary Marathon

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has etched her name in the annals of history by completing an unprecedented Cook-A-Thon journey that lasted for a staggering 227 hours. This remarkable event unfolded at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale and has put a spotlight on the resilience and culinary skills of the chef.

A Culinary Marathon Like No Other

The Cook-A-Thon, known on social media as #CookathonByFaila and #FailaCookathon, was a monumental task that aimed to set a new Guinness World Record. The chef cooked a phenomenal 156 different kinds of foods, served a total of 2864 plates, with 450 of them going to the less privileged.

Surpassing Previous Records

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has potentially cooked her way into the Guinness World Record books for the longest culinary marathon. She successfully outdid the previous record of 119 hours held by Alan Fisher and the record of 144 hours and 20 minutes. The next step is to submit the evidence to the Guinness World Record board for official verification, which, if approved, will officially crown her achievement.

The Role of X Corp and the Year 2024

The year 2024 is associated with ‘X Corp.’, suggesting the involvement of a corporate entity either in the organization, sponsorship, or another capacity related to the Cook-A-Thon. The corporate backing and the significance of the year 2024 underscore the gravity of the event and the potential impact it is set to have on the culinary world.

The conclusion of the event was emotionally charged, with tears of joy marking the accomplishment of this strenuous culinary marathon. The chef received recognition from the Ghana Chefs Association and support from the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, bolstering the prestige of the event.