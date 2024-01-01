en English
Africa

Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record

Ghanaian culinary artist, Chef Faila Abdul Razak, has embarked on a quest that goes beyond the realms of a typical kitchen.

On the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 2024, the lights of the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, northern Ghana, glimmered with anticipation as Chef Faila began her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Her goal is to cook non-stop for over 120 hours, aiming to surpass the current world record of 119 hours and 57 minutes held by Irish chef, Alan Fisher.

A Culinary Marathon Witnessed by a Nation

The event, taking place at the Modern City Hotel, has captivated the attention of the entire nation. The support for Chef Faila’s endeavor has been overwhelming, with Ghanaians expressing their enthusiasm and encouragement on social media platforms.

Notably, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also extended his support, highlighting the national significance of this ambitious feat.

Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Profile of Passion and Determination

Chef Faila Abdul Razak, the founder and CEO of Mickey’s INN restaurant, is a renowned name in the Ghanaian culinary scene. She is not just a chef, but also a part-time musician and actor, reflecting her diverse professional background.

Her pursuit to break the world record is not merely a showcase of her exceptional cooking skills, but an endeavor to elevate Ghana’s presence on the global culinary stage.

Riding the Wave of Record-Breaking Attempts

This record-breaking attempt comes in the wake of a recent achievement by Afua Asantewaa, who completed a remarkable record for the longest sing-a-thon marathon at 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Her achievement is awaiting confirmation from the Guinness World Records, symbolizing a wave of Ghanaians setting their sights on global records. As Chef Faila toils in the kitchen, the nation waits in anticipation, rooting for her success in setting a new world record.

Africa Food Ghana
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

