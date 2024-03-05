Chef Drew Deckman Debuts 31ThirtyOne in North Park, Elevating San Diego's Culinary Scene

After nearly a decade of international acclaim and a Michelin star under his belt, chef Drew Deckman is bringing his gastronomic expertise to San Diego with the opening of 31ThirtyOne. Set to welcome diners in North Park this May, the restaurant marks Deckman's first venture in the United States, promising a focus on sustainable and local ingredients.

Advertisment

From Europe to Baja to North Park

Georgia-born Drew Deckman has carved a niche for himself in the culinary world, with over a decade spent in Europe, where he honed his skills alongside culinary legends like Paul Bocuse and earned a Michelin star. Finding a home in Baja's Valle de Guadalupe, Deckman and his wife, Paulina, have been at the helm of Deckman's en el Mogor, celebrated for its commitment to sustainability. This ethos is set to continue in San Diego, with 31ThirtyOne pledging to donate one percent of monthly revenue to Zero Foodprint, supporting regenerative farming practices among local farms.

A Focus on Local and Sustainable Ingredients

Advertisment

31ThirtyOne aims to highlight the produce of local farmers, fishermen, and ranchers, a testament to the relationships Deckman has built over the years through various events in the San Diego area. The restaurant's commitment to sustainability extends to its sourcing practices, with most ingredients coming from the local area, except for shellfish from Baja and salt from San Felipe. Additionally, the restaurant will boast its own garden in Ramona, further emphasizing its farm-to-table approach.

Design and Ambiance

Designed by Megan Power of local Workind Studio, the 4,200 square-foot space promises a refined dining experience without losing the rustic charm familiar to patrons of Deckman's Valle restaurant. The ground floor will host a 52-seat dining room, an eight-seat bar, and a 10-seat chef's counter and oyster bar for special tasting menus. The establishment will also feature additional seating on the second level and a rooftop patio and bar, offering a diverse array of dining experiences. Deckman's commitment to quality extends to the wine list, featuring selections from his own productions in the Valle and various Californian wines.

With the opening of 31ThirtyOne, Deckman is not only expanding his culinary footprint but also reinforcing San Diego's position on the culinary map. The chef's foray into the U.S. market with a focus on sustainable and locally sourced ingredients promises to offer a unique dining experience, setting a precedent for future ventures under the Deckman's Restaurants umbrella in California.