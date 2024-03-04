Chef Carlos Anthony Joins Chefs Life TV, Cori Trattoria Earns Top Honor, New Brunch at Lillian's, Bartenders Reunite at George's

As Herb & Wood embarks on its eighth year in Little Italy, a significant shift is taking place in its kitchen. Executive Chef Carlos Anthony is stepping away from his role to join forces with Brian Malarkey in building a new culinary media empire, marking a new chapter for both the chef and the restaurant. Meanwhile, the culinary world sees Cori Trattoria Pastificio in North Park gaining international recognition, Lillian's introducing weekend brunch, and George's at the Cove celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special bartending event.

Moving Beyond the Kitchen

Carlos Anthony's departure from Herb & Wood is not just a career change but a transition into a broader culinary platform. As the new executive producer of Chefs Life TV, Anthony will leverage his culinary expertise and industry connections to enrich the media network's content, already featuring a variety of kitchen adventures. This move coincides with a cocktail tournament at Herb & Wood, celebrated as Anthony's last day, with Guy Fieri judging the competition. Mariano Rayon steps up as the new chef de cuisine, promising to maintain the high standards set by his predecessor.

A Forkful of Prestige for Cori Trattoria

Cori Trattoria Pastificio's recent distinction in the 2024 edition of Gambero Rosso highlights its commitment to authenticity and excellence in the culinary world. Being awarded the three-fork distinction places the North Park restaurant among an elite group of Italian eateries globally, a testament to Chef Accursio Lota's dedication and passion. The restaurant's recent upscale makeover, designed by Graham Strickler, underscores its ambition to provide an unparalleled dining experience, matching its now internationally recognized standards.

Brunch with a View at Lillian's

The introduction of weekend brunch at Lillian's in Rancho Santa Fe offers a new reason to visit the elegantly transformed dining space. Executive Chef Moira Hill's innovative menu features a mix of creative and classic dishes, promising a brunch experience that's both indulgent and refined. From coconut pancakes to a caviar omelet, the offerings reflect Hill's culinary vision, complemented by the serene beauty of Lillian's surroundings.

Celebratory Cocktails at George's at the Cove

As part of its 40th anniversary, George's at the Cove is set to host a special cocktail party featuring the return of celebrated bartenders Stephen Kurpinsky and Sam Peters. The event, which promises an evening of nostalgia and innovation, is a nod to the bar's rich history of cocktail excellence. Attendees will enjoy a curated selection of snacks and cocktails, celebrating the legacy and future of George's Level2 Bar.

These developments across San Diego's culinary scene reflect not just the dynamism and creativity inherent in the industry but also the deep connections and collaborations that fuel its growth. From media ventures and international accolades to new dining experiences and celebratory events, the stories of Herb & Wood, Cori Trattoria, Lillian's, and George's at the Cove weave together a rich tapestry of culinary excellence and innovation.