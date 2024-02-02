Chef Carla Hall's 'Chasing Flavor' Redefines American Cuisine

Max's new culinary travel series, 'Chasing Flavor,' scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2024, takes viewers on a global odyssey into the origins and cultural influences of some of America's favorite dishes. Helmed by Chef Carla Hall, the series is a celebration of diversity, history, and the rich tapestry that is American cuisine.

Exploring the Roots of American Cuisine

'Chasing Flavor' is more than a food show; it's a cultural exploration of the diverse influences that have shaped American cuisine. Chef Carla Hall traverses six countries, including the United States, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, Ghana, and Jamaica, unraveling the historical and cultural contexts behind iconic dishes such as ice cream, tacos al pastor, hot chicken, and chicken pot pie.

To celebrate the series premiere, an exclusive viewing party is slated in New York City. The event will feature a seated screening of the show, a live cooking demonstration by Carla Hall, and a tasting session showcasing recipes inspired by the series' destinations.

'Chasing Flavor' and Geo-restrictions

'Chasing Flavor' airs in the United States on Max and is also available for streaming on Hulu and DirecTV Stream. However, the show is geo-restricted and cannot be viewed outside the US without the use of a VPN set to a US server. For viewers in the UK, Canada, or Australia, where the show has not been released, a VPN comes in handy. NordVPN, known for its double encryption, large number of servers, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, is recommended to bypass geo-blockades.

For those with a taste for food, travel, and history, 'Chasing Flavor' provides a unique perspective on how diverse cuisines have become integral to American food culture. It's a must-watch for food enthusiasts and culture vultures alike, promising to redefine our understanding of American cuisine.