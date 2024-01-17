Chef Bob's Lobstah Trap Closes, New Indian Restaurant Opens in its Place

In a surprising turn of events, celebrated Chef Bob Derian has shut down his brick-and-mortar establishment, Chef Bob's Lobstah Trap. The restaurant was a local favorite for its delectable seafood, especially the award-winning lobster rolls. However, Derian's culinary prowess isn't going away from Colorado Springs. He continues to serve his signature dishes from a kiosk at the Red Leg Brewing Co. and a food truck with regular hours and a published schedule.

King Restaurant Indian Kitchen and Bar Emerges

While the Lobstah Trap closes its doors, another culinary adventure begins at the same spot. Amarpal and Jasdeep Mand have launched the King Restaurant Indian Kitchen and Bar. Specializing in the richly flavored Punjab cuisine from Northern India, the restaurant is already drawing attention for its standout dishes, like the scrumptious coconut lamb chops.

More Culinary Delights in the Offing

Colorado Springs' culinary scene continues to bubble with excitement. Chefs Fernando Transoco and Rafael Zamora Esquer have teamed up to present a six-course dinner, promising an explosion of flavors. For whiskey aficionados, The Broadmoor is hosting a whiskey dinner series. Meanwhile, La Bella Vita Ristorante Italiano has brought back its lunch service, offering the area's residents another exciting dining option.

Upcoming Wine Festivals

The city's food enthusiasts also have something to look forward to in the form of wine festivals. The Wine Festival of Colorado Springs is on the horizon, promising an array of exceptional wines for tasting. The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is another must-attend event for wine lovers, promising a blend of great food, exceptional wine, and engaging conversations.