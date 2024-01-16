Chef Andrew Walsh Unveils Tilly's: A Culinary Response to Post-Pandemic Demands

Renowned chef-owner Andrew Walsh has inaugurated a fresh culinary establishment, Tilly's, in the domestic hub of Katong. Drawing on his Irish roots, the restaurant provides homely and hearty comfort food at reasonably priced rates. With a focus on affordability, Tilly's emerges as a strategic response to the shifting patterns of the food and beverage (F&B) industry in the aftermath of the pandemic, particularly considering the rising trend of work-from-home and hybrid work systems.

Tilly's: The New Chapter in Cure Concepts

Not just another gastronomic venture, Tilly's is the latest addition to Walsh's Cure Concepts Group, a culinary collective known for its adaptability and enthusiasm for innovation. The group has made a name for itself by consistently exploring new ideas and marketing strategies, thus staying ahead of the curve in the dynamic F&B landscape.

Expanding Horizons: From Katong to Kuala Lumpur

In addition to catering to local patrons, Walsh's Cure Concepts Group also harbours international aspirations. It has extended its culinary expertise to the Ember Beach Club in Malaysia, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to expanding its gastronomic footprint beyond Singapore's shores.

Embracing Financial Efficiency with Xero

As the global supply chain experiences unprecedented disruptions, businesses worldwide, including the F&B industry, grapple with escalating costs and diminishing profit margins. In response to these financial challenges, Cure Concepts Group incorporated Xero, a cloud-based accounting platform, into its operations. While Walsh initially expressed reservations, the adoption of Xero has resulted in considerable efficiency gains in the group's financial operations. This innovative platform has automated manual tasks, thus freeing up valuable time and resources. Moreover, Xero has provided the group with real-time financial insights, enabling more informed decision-making and strategic planning.