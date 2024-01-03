Cheesecake Factory to Open First Restaurant in Utah County

The Cheesecake Factory, a well-known dining destination with a sprawling menu and a sweet tooth’s dream array of over 30 cheesecakes, is set to open its first location in Utah County at University Place in Orem. With its strategic positioning next to the mall’s Dillard’s and Itto Sushi, this new addition is expected to cater to Utah County families and visitors, further extending the restaurant chain’s presence in the greater Salt Lake City area, which began in 2007.

A Flourishing Journey

Starting its journey in Beverly Hills, California, in 1978, The Cheesecake Factory has come a long way, now proudly showcasing 210 locations throughout the United States and one in Toronto, Canada. The Orem location is poised to uphold the brand’s signature offerings, featuring an extensive menu with over 250 selections, generous portions, and a unique decor that captivates patrons.

Construction to Kickstart, Opening Date Under Wraps

While the construction for the new Cheesecake Factory is set to commence immediately, the specific opening date remains a mystery, adding to the anticipation. The announcement of this third Utah location, nestled between the Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University campuses, met with a wave of enthusiasm. It was particularly welcome news for Woodbury Corporation, which manages leasing at University Place, given The Cheesecake Factory has been a top-requested restaurant by their customers.

A Welcome Addition to University Place

The new restaurant is set to complement the existing entertainment, dining, and shopping options at University Place. It will operate seven days a week, serving lunch, dinner, and a weekend brunch. The arrival of The Cheesecake Factory, especially during the ongoing $500 million revitalization of University Place, is anticipated to be a significant addition to the shopping center, enhancing the overall food and dining experience for visitors and locals alike.