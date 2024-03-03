Cheers to 30 Years: Hadrian Border Brewery Celebrates Milestone with Summer Festival

Newcastle's Hadrian Border Brewery, a beacon of traditional brewing for three decades, owned by Andy and Shona Burrows, is set to commemorate its 30th anniversary with a grand summer festival from June 7-9. This celebration not only marks a significant milestone for the brewery but also showcases the resilience and growth of a family-run business amidst economic challenges and a global pandemic. The festival, taking place in Newburn Industrial Estate, promises a vibrant mix of limited edition beers, live music, and street food, capturing the spirit of the North East's rich brewing culture.

A Journey Through Time

From its inception in 1994, Hadrian Border Brewery has navigated through economic downturns and a pandemic, emerging as a cherished name in Newcastle's brewing scene. The festival is a rare opportunity for beer enthusiasts and the community to peek behind the curtains, with brewery tours and beer tastings from the tank. Shona Burrows reflects on the brewery's evolution, including several relocations and the expansion of their beer range, which now includes favorites like Tyneside Blonde and Farne Island. This event is not just a celebration of beers but also of the people and stories that have shaped Hadrian Border Brewery over the years.

Celebration Highlights

Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive beer experience with Hadrian's own brews and selections from other popular breweries. The festival's token system ensures everyone can sample a wide range of beers, complemented by an assortment of street food and live music performances. Exclusive to the event, Hadrian Border Brewery will release special birthday brews, including a 10% cacao and coconut imperial stout and a 10.2% caffe latte imperial porter, showcasing the brewery's commitment to innovation while honoring traditional brewing methods. The festival is also designed to be dog-friendly, making it a perfect outing for pet owners.

Looking Forward

The 30th Birthday Beer Festival is more than just a celebration; it's a testament to the brewery's enduring legacy and its impact on the local beer scene. As Hadrian Border Brewery embarks on the next chapter, the event promises to be a memorable gathering for the community, offering a chance to reflect on past achievements while toasting to future success. With tickets now on sale, this festival is set to be a highlight of the summer, inviting everyone to raise a glass to three decades of exceptional brewing in Newcastle.