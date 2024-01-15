Cheba Hut Toasted Subs Set to Ignite North Hollywood with New Location

Cheba Hut 'Toasted' Subs, a unique cannabis-themed restaurant and bar, is set to unfurl its vibrant persona in the bustling North Hollywood Arts District of Los Angeles, California. The brand, renowned for its original concept, has carved a niche for itself among a dedicated fan base. Its latest outpost, nestled at 11049 Magnolia Blvd. Unit 107, is slated for a grand opening on January 22, 2024.

Advertisment

Owners With a Vision

The brainchild of Travis and Emily, this new location is poised to tantalize tastebuds with an eclectic offering of over 30 varieties of 'toasted' subs. These delicacies have been ingeniously crafted to provide relief to those grappling with munchies and cottonmouth. Their arsenal of satisfying bites also extends to pretzel nugs, krispy treats, and a curated lineup of Kool-Aid and soft drinks.

A Community-Centric Hub

Advertisment

More than just a restaurant, this North Hollywood location is envisaged as a community-centered hangout spot. A central mural, paying homage to the California flag and the vivacious ethos of the neighborhood, will adorn the location. Travis and Emily are firmly rooted in Cheba Hut's Core Values, which emphasize community engagement and employee empowerment. They envisage the location as a hub for regular community events, including trivia, game nights, and raffles.

Continuing the Expansion

The inauguration of this new location marks a crucial juncture in the brand's expansion narrative. Cheba Hut 'Toasted' Subs' venture into North Hollywood not only broadens its geographical footprint but also reaffirms its commitment to creating spaces that foster community interaction and engagement, while serving up an irresistible menu.