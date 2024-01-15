Cheba Hut Brings 'Toasted' Subs and Community Bonding to North Hollywood

There's a fragrant wave of change sweeping through North Hollywood, Los Angeles, as it prepares to welcome a new inclusion to its dynamic gastronomic scene. Travis and Emily, a well-established entrepreneurial duo, are gearing up to infuse an unconventional flavor into the neighborhood with the opening of a new Cheba Hut location. As the clock ticks down to the grand opening on January 22, the community is abuzz with anticipation.

Cheba Hut: A Unique Toasted Sub Experience

Known for its cannabis-themed ambiance, Cheba Hut is much more than a restaurant and bar. It boldly embraces the 'toasted' sub concept, offering an extensive menu that caters to a wide array of palates. From 'dank' subs and crispy pretzel nuggets to whimsical cottonmouth cures like flavored Kool-Aid, the establishment offers an eclectic blend of food and drinks.

More Than Just a Place to Eat

The North Hollywood Cheba Hut, nestled in the heart of the Arts District at 11049 Magnolia Blvd. Unit 107, aims to be a community hub. It promises an engaging atmosphere where patrons can play board games, partake in weekly trivia and game nights, and even participate in raffles. The central mural, a vibrant celebration of the California flag and the neighborhood's rich personality, is a testament to the brand's commitment to community engagement.

Embodying Core Values

Travis and Emily, the visionaries behind the North Hollywood Cheba Hut, place immense importance on the brand's Core Values. 'The Hustle,' 'Show Respect,' 'Own It,' 'Pay It Forward,' and 'Keep It Real' are not just words on a wall; they are integral aspects of their business philosophy. In line with these values, the owners plan to empower their employees to perform daily acts of kindness within the neighborhood, further cementing their commitment to the community.