Chatham Brewing Unveils Nectaron of the Gods Double IPA - A Divine Craft Beer Experience

In the heart of New York's upper Hudson Valley, a brewing legend has emerged. Chatham Brewing, a local favorite, has unveiled its latest masterpiece - Nectaron of the Gods Double IPA. As of February 13, 2024, this exquisite beer is available in various locations, ready to captivate beer enthusiasts with its distinct hop character and velvety mouthfeel.

A Taste of Divinity: Nectaron of the Gods

Crafted with an unwavering dedication to quality, Chatham Brewing's Nectaron of the Gods Double IPA is truly a testament to the art of brewing. This 8.5% ABV beer showcases the unique characteristics of Nectaron and Motueka hops, sourced directly from New Zealand. The result? A heavenly concoction that brims with tropical fruit flavors and a zesty finish that lingers on the palate.

A Symphony of Flavors

The Nectaron of the Gods Double IPA is more than just a beer; it's an experience. Each sip reveals a harmonious blend of flavors, from the initial burst of tropical fruit to the subtle, yet satisfying bitterness that follows. The smooth mouthfeel ensures that every taste is an indulgence, making it a standout among its peers.

From Preview to Purchase

First introduced on draft in the brewery's tasting room during the fall of 2023, the Nectaron of the Gods Double IPA quickly gained a loyal following. Now, fans can enjoy this celestial brew in a convenient four-pack of 16 oz. cans. Whether found at local bars, restaurants, retailers, or the taproom itself, the Nectaron of the Gods Double IPA is a beer worth seeking out.

Chatham Brewing's Nectaron of the Gods Double IPA is not just a beer - it's a celebration of the brewing craft and the power of unique ingredients. With its tropical fruit character and smooth mouthfeel, this 8.5% ABV offering is a testament to the brewery's commitment to quality and innovation. Originally previewed in 2023, the cans are now available at various locations, inviting beer enthusiasts to embark on a divine tasting journey.

Taste the nectar of the gods and let your senses soar.