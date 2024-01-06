en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

CharlieVlogs Sparks Debate with List of Worst UK Coffee Shops

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:51 am EST
CharlieVlogs Sparks Debate with List of Worst UK Coffee Shops

Yesterday, social media sensation CharlieVlogs sent the digital world into a frenzy by revealing his personal ranking of the five worst coffee shops in Britain. His verdict, which was shared with his sizeable TikTok following, has since ignited a robust discussion among netizens and coffee shop patrons alike.

Charlie’s Controversial Coffee Shop List

Charlie’s list featured several prominent coffee shop brands including Pret, Greggs, Puccino’s, Pumpkin, and Costa. Each chain was subjected to a biting critique, with Charlie laying bare his grievances in a TikTok video. Despite the strong reactions his choices elicited, Charlie was unwavering in his stance, stating, “I stand by my choices and the rationale behind them.”

Starbucks’ Notable Absence

The conspicuous absence of Starbucks, a global coffee giant, from Charlie’s list triggered a wave of controversy. Many viewers voiced their disagreement with Charlie’s choices, questioning why Starbucks, along with another popular chain, Nero, was not among his top five worst coffee shops. Charlie, however, maintained that he found Starbucks and Nero to be superior to those on his list.

A Conversation Brewing

Charlie’s list and the subsequent backlash has since sparked a wider dialogue about the quality of various coffee shop chains across the country. Social media users are now engaging in animated debates about their preferred coffee shops, with Charlie’s list serving as a springboard for these discussions. As the debate continues to percolate, it’s clear that the UK’s coffee shop scene is more than a matter of taste—it’s a subject of national conversation.

0
Food Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
15 mins ago
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Snack behemoth Frito-Lay is serving up a palatable NFL playoff campaign that marries the tantalizing flavors of their renowned brands, such as Lay’s, Doritos, Ruffles, and Cheetos, with the exhilarating thrill of a Super Bowl victory. Featuring retired football legends, Rob Gronkowski, Marshawn Lynch, and Troy Polamalu, the campaign underscores the lasting, savored taste of
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Pete Davidson Embraces Culinary Enthusiasm in Totino's Advertisements
33 mins ago
Pete Davidson Embraces Culinary Enthusiasm in Totino's Advertisements
Baguette Incident at Belfast Spar Ignites Social Media Debate
33 mins ago
Baguette Incident at Belfast Spar Ignites Social Media Debate
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
32 mins ago
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
32 mins ago
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
Fisheries Agency and Grand Hotel Unveil Seafood Gift Boxes for Lunar New Year
32 mins ago
Fisheries Agency and Grand Hotel Unveil Seafood Gift Boxes for Lunar New Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
4 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
4 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
4 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
5 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
6 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
6 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
8 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
8 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
8 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
31 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app