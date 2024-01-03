Charlie Graingers BBQ Chain Shuts Athens Location Amidst Health Concerns and Rising Competition

The North Carolina-based restaurant chain, Charlie Graingers, known for its distinctive barbecue service, has officially closed its Athens location at 1791 Oconee Connector. The closure took place in December, although no official statement was released by the company. The Athens branch of Charlie Graingers, beloved for its hot dogs, brisket, and barbecue with a myriad of toppings and Southern-style flavors, began serving the community in 2017.

Signs of Closure

Signs of the permanent closure were evident when the Banner-Herald visited the site on a Tuesday. A handwritten ‘closed’ sign was found on the store window, which seemed to have been there for several weeks. The interior of the restaurant was empty, indicating an end to its operations. Despite these clear signs, the company’s website still lists Athens as one of its locations, causing confusion among its patrons.

Recurring Health Violations

Prior to its closure, the restaurant had been cited for multiple health inspection violations in September 2023. It is unclear whether these repeated violations have had any bearing on the decision to close the establishment.

Competitive Landscape

The landscape of the barbecue service industry in Athens saw a new player, BBQ chain Jim ‘N Nick’s, opening nearby in October. The introduction of this competitor might have added to the challenges faced by Charlie Graingers, potentially contributing to its decision to shut down.

