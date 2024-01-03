en English
Business

Charlie Graingers BBQ Chain Shuts Athens Location Amidst Health Concerns and Rising Competition

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Charlie Graingers BBQ Chain Shuts Athens Location Amidst Health Concerns and Rising Competition

The North Carolina-based restaurant chain, Charlie Graingers, known for its distinctive barbecue service, has officially closed its Athens location at 1791 Oconee Connector. The closure took place in December, although no official statement was released by the company. The Athens branch of Charlie Graingers, beloved for its hot dogs, brisket, and barbecue with a myriad of toppings and Southern-style flavors, began serving the community in 2017.

Signs of Closure

Signs of the permanent closure were evident when the Banner-Herald visited the site on a Tuesday. A handwritten ‘closed’ sign was found on the store window, which seemed to have been there for several weeks. The interior of the restaurant was empty, indicating an end to its operations. Despite these clear signs, the company’s website still lists Athens as one of its locations, causing confusion among its patrons.

Recurring Health Violations

Prior to its closure, the restaurant had been cited for multiple health inspection violations in September 2023. It is unclear whether these repeated violations have had any bearing on the decision to close the establishment.

Competitive Landscape

The landscape of the barbecue service industry in Athens saw a new player, BBQ chain Jim ‘N Nick’s, opening nearby in October. The introduction of this competitor might have added to the challenges faced by Charlie Graingers, potentially contributing to its decision to shut down.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, the Current, a club in the National Women’s Soccer League, sold out season tickets for the 2024 regular season at their under-construction CPKC Stadium. The newly built stadium, located in Kansas City, Missouri, will have an 11,500 capacity. The team has seen a staggering 135 percent increase in season ticket growth since 2022. The Current Club will offer exclusive benefits for fans and will be the primary location for purchasing single match tickets for 2024 and beyond.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

