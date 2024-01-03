en English
Food

Champagne’s Fizz: The Spoon Myth Debunked by Experts

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
Champagne's Fizz: The Spoon Myth Debunked by Experts

As Christmas festivities unfold across the globe, the popping sound of cava or champagne bottles often resonates in homes, marking the spirit of celebration. This is followed by a peculiar tradition practiced by many – placing an upside-down spoon in the mouth of the bottle, a ritual believed to preserve the effervescence of the sparkling wine. However, food technologist Miguel Ángel Lurueña and wine expert Ferran Centelles have debunked this myth, explaining that no spoon can prevent the escape of carbon dioxide (CO2), the fizz’s lifeline.

The Science Behind the Fizz

According to the experts, CO2, being a fluid, will escape regardless of the presence of a spoon. The belief that a spoon can retain the gas results from a misinterpretation of the dynamics of fluids. The only effective way to preserve the gas, which gives the sparkling wine its effervescence, is to hermetically seal the bottle with a valve system cap. This method can maintain the carbonation for approximately 3 to 5 days.

The Role of Temperature in Preserving Carbonation

Centelles and Lurueña also suggest a simple yet effective method to retain the fizz – keep the sparkling wine cold. Most sparkling wines have a gas pressure of 3 to 6 atmospheres, and the solubility of the gas increases in colder temperatures. Once a bottle is opened, the pressure releases, and the gas begins to escape. However, resealing the bottle with an airtight cap and refrigerating it can minimize this loss.

Debunking the Spoon Myth

The spoon method, a widely practiced tradition, is, in reality, ineffective. The spoon in the bottle neck does nothing to retain the bubbles in your champagne or cava. It is a myth that has been debunked by science and experts. Rather than attempting to preserve the fizz with a spoon, it can be better used for indulging in a delightful dessert.

Food Science & Technology Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

