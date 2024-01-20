Chamira Milinda: The Aspiring 'Willy Wonka of Newfoundland'

Chamira Milinda, a native of Sri Lanka, now resident of L'Anse au Loup on Labrador's southern coast, is the proud owner of the burgeoning homemade chocolate business, Chocolate de Champ. Since his relocation to Labrador in 2012, Milinda has been an integral part of a local bakery's operation, spending his spare time crafting handmade chocolate designs and managing online orders for his entrepreneurial endeavor.

Inspiration and Aspirations

Driven by a passion and fascination for chocolate, Milinda's sweet dreams were ignited by the movie 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'. The film's protagonist, Willy Wonka, a chocolatier with a magical factory, served as the muse for Milinda's ambitions. Today, he aspires to become the 'Willy Wonka of Newfoundland', a title that captures his vision for an enterprise marked by creativity, craft, and a touch of magic.

Challenges and Victories

Starting a business is not without its challenges, but Milinda's journey has already seen its share of victories. His first significant milestone was hosting a successful pop-up sale in Corner Brook. The event was not only a testament to his culinary skills but also a reflection of his keen business acumen. The positive response from the local community has bolstered his resolve, encouraging him to explore avenues for expanding the reach of Chocolate de Champ throughout Newfoundland.

Culinary Skills and Creative Vision

The allure of Milinda's chocolates lies not just in their taste, but in their exquisite aesthetics. His training in culinary school has provided him with the technical skills required to craft gourmet chocolates. Still, it is his creative vision that sets his products apart. Each piece is a work of art, appealing to both the palette and the eye, echoing his sweet aspirations for Chocolate de Champ.