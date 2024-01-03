Chameleon Organic Coffee Unveils Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Cold-Brew Flavors

In a pioneering move, Chameleon Organic Coffee has inked a licensing agreement with the Girl Scouts of the USA to bring forth a novel range of cold-brew coffee flavors, inspired by the ever-popular Girl Scout Cookies. The intriguing assortment includes ‘Thin Mints Cold-Brew,’ ‘Coconut Caramel Cold-Brew,’ and ‘Chocolate Peanut Butter Cold-Brew.’

Cold-Brew Meets Cookie Delights

The new product line is a creative attempt to encapsulate the essence of the beloved cookies into a ready-to-drink beverage experience. The idea is to offer consumers a unique twist on their favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors, blending them with the rich, smooth taste of cold-brew coffee. The company has announced the launch of these special flavors in 8 oz. ready-to-drink bottles, which will be available for online purchase on the Chameleon Coffee website.

Uniting Environmental Stewardship and Pursuit of Dreams

More than a product launch, this partnership between Chameleon Organic Coffee and Girl Scouts of the USA signifies a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and the pursuit of dreams. It aligns with the Girl Scouts’ drive for authenticity and adventure, offering a unique blend of taste and values in every bottle.

Excitement in the Air

Mike Quinones, the Chief Marketing Officer of Chameleon Organic Coffee, expressed his excitement about the launch. He noted the delight of offering customers a new way to relish the flavors of their favorite Girl Scout cookies in a cold-brew format. As per the company, the new flavors will hit the online shelves at ChameleonCoffee.com in the spring, with retail availability to follow.

With this innovative move, Chameleon Organic Coffee not only broadens its product portfolio but also offers a refreshing take on cold-brew coffee, potentially changing the way customers perceive and enjoy their caffeinated beverages.