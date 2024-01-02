en English
Business

Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Lattes

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Lattes

In response to customer preferences, Chamberlain Coffee, a leading coffee lifestyle brand, has revamped its ready-to-drink (RTD) lattes to now feature oat milk instead of the previous blend of almond milk and coconut cream. This strategic shift aligns with the growing trend in the U.S. RTD coffee market, currently valued at $11.2 billion, and anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.95%.

Adapting to the Oat Milk Trend

The choice of oat milk is far from random. It’s a deliberate nod to a burgeoning market projected to reach a staggering $1.37 billion by 2029. The shift to oat milk caters to the preferences of health-conscious consumers, particularly those belonging to Gen Z and Millennials who identify as vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian, or have concerns about allergens. Chamberlain Coffee’s RTD lattes are not only a healthier option but also a sweeter one, thanks to the inclusion of natural sweeteners like cane sugar and date syrup.

Increased Accessibility and Expansion

Available at a price point of $2.98 for a 12-ounce can, Chamberlain Coffee’s vibrant packaging is hard to miss on the shelves of Walmart, Alberton’s, and Amazon. Since venturing into the RTD category, the brand has successfully attracted new customers and continues to experience growth across its other product lines. These include ground coffee, espresso blends, cold brew bags, matcha powders, and tea bags, available through direct-to-consumer channels, Amazon, and select retailers.

A Commitment to Catering to Customer Preferences

Chamberlain Coffee’s reformulation of its RTD lattes is a testament to its commitment to accessibility and responsiveness to customer preferences. The brand’s retail strategy emphasizes reaching a wider audience, adapting to evolving market trends, and effectively addressing the shopping habits and dietary needs of its customers.

Business Food United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

