Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Lattes

In response to customer preferences, Chamberlain Coffee, a leading coffee lifestyle brand, has revamped its ready-to-drink (RTD) lattes to now feature oat milk instead of the previous blend of almond milk and coconut cream. This strategic shift aligns with the growing trend in the U.S. RTD coffee market, currently valued at $11.2 billion, and anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.95%.

Adapting to the Oat Milk Trend

The choice of oat milk is far from random. It’s a deliberate nod to a burgeoning market projected to reach a staggering $1.37 billion by 2029. The shift to oat milk caters to the preferences of health-conscious consumers, particularly those belonging to Gen Z and Millennials who identify as vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian, or have concerns about allergens. Chamberlain Coffee’s RTD lattes are not only a healthier option but also a sweeter one, thanks to the inclusion of natural sweeteners like cane sugar and date syrup.

Increased Accessibility and Expansion

Available at a price point of $2.98 for a 12-ounce can, Chamberlain Coffee’s vibrant packaging is hard to miss on the shelves of Walmart, Alberton’s, and Amazon. Since venturing into the RTD category, the brand has successfully attracted new customers and continues to experience growth across its other product lines. These include ground coffee, espresso blends, cold brew bags, matcha powders, and tea bags, available through direct-to-consumer channels, Amazon, and select retailers.

A Commitment to Catering to Customer Preferences

Chamberlain Coffee’s reformulation of its RTD lattes is a testament to its commitment to accessibility and responsiveness to customer preferences. The brand’s retail strategy emphasizes reaching a wider audience, adapting to evolving market trends, and effectively addressing the shopping habits and dietary needs of its customers.