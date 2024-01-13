Chala Taqueria: Bringing Authentic Mexican Tacos to Fort Lauderdale

Chala Taqueria, a new beacon of authentic Mexican flavor, has recently opened in the lively Flagler Village neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale. Co-owner and co-CEO, Fenoll, has brought to life a vision of genuine Mexican cuisine, with an emphasis on traditional ingredients and age-old recipes, resulting in a unique taco experience.

The Journey to Authenticity

For Fenoll, the path to the creation of Chala Taqueria was paved with painstaking research. He spent a rigorous nine months in Mexico, seeking inspiration from off-the-beaten-track locations and artisanal cooking methods. Central to the restaurant’s identity is the use of white corn for tortillas, a staple in Mexican cuisine. To underscore the significance of corn in their dishes, the restaurant bears the name ‘Chala,’ derived from the corn leaf.

Menu Highlights and Ingredients

The menu at Chala Taqueria is a testament to Fenoll’s commitment to authenticity. Patrons can indulge in traditional offerings like Chicharron de Pork Belly, Esquites, and Guacamole and Chips. The restaurant imports many of its ingredients directly from Mexico, ensuring the dishes taste exactly as they would in their homeland. The preparation for signature items like birria and pastor is extensive, often taking over 30 hours, a testament to the meticulous attention to detail and quality.

From Ghost Kitchen to Global Ambition

What started as a ghost kitchen in Miami has now become a part of the acclaimed Colibri 4 Restaurant Group, with Chala Taqueria being its latest addition. The restaurant’s journey doesn’t stop there. They are integrating technology for ordering and kitchen operations, making the dining experience smoother for customers. The vision is to grow rapidly, with plans to expand to eight to 15 locations in Florida within the next two years. Eventually, Chala Taqueria aims to become a global brand, bringing its authentic Mexican taco experience to food enthusiasts worldwide. The choice of Flagler Village for the first physical location underlines the restaurant’s affinity for areas with an entrepreneurial spirit and high growth potential.