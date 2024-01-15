en English
Food

Chaku: Nepal’s Sweet Delicacy that Warms the Winter

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
As the biting winter chill takes hold in Nepal, a traditional delicacy named Chaku becomes the centerpiece of celebrations, culminating in the Maghe Sankranti festival. Known for its rich, caramel-like flavor and a history steeped in cultural significance, Chaku is more than just an edible delight—it’s a symbol of Nepal’s vibrant heritage and an embodiment of warmth in the heart of winter.

Tracing the Roots of Chaku

The art of Chaku making is as old as the Kathmandu valley itself, dating back to a time when the region’s fertile plains were blanketed with sugarcane fields. The earliest known town for Chaku production, Tokha, was once renowned for its expansive sugarcane plantations. Over time, the landscape has changed, with agricultural shifts favoring cash crops and the relentless march of modernization. Yet, the tradition of Chaku making, though affected, has held its ground.

Chaku: A Symphony of Flavors

Chaku is a labor of love, a culinary ballet that begins with the melting of jaggery, a sweetener with a history dating before 600 BCE. The melting jaggery is strained, boiled, and stirred continuously at high temperatures. It’s a dance that requires precision and patience, as the mixture is then cooled, kneaded, and stretched before being garnished with coconut, peanuts, and pumpkin seeds. The skill of the Chaku maker is critical to achieving the right taste and texture—an alchemy that brings warmth, strength, and stamina during the cold festival days.

Chaku: Nutrition and Cultural Significance

But Chaku’s appeal extends beyond its sweet allure. Packed with beneficial nutrients like vitamin B, calcium, magnesium, and iron, it’s a delicious antidote to winter’s harshness. As Nepalese families gather around fires, sharing stories and laughter, Chaku becomes a thread weaving the social fabric tighter. It’s a celebration of history, a nod to the country’s agricultural past, and a testament to human ingenuity in deriving sweetness from the earth’s bounty.

Food Nepal
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

