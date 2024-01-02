en English
Canada

CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has initiated a nationwide recall for certain Enfamil brand baby formula products due to potential microbial contamination. The affected product, Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic infant formula, is suspected to harbour the bacterium, Cronobacter sakazakii.

Details of the Recall

The recall includes Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic infant formula available in a standalone 561-gram package and a pack of four. The CFIA discovered the bacterial presence in two 561-gram cans of powdered milk powder with specific UPC codes. These contaminated items were primarily distributed in July and August of 2023.

Risks Associated with Cronobacter sakazakii

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacterium not commonly associated with human illness but can trigger serious or even fatal infections in rare cases. The bacterium can cause rare infections in the bloodstream and central nervous system, and is linked with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

CFIA’s Advisory to Consumers

In light of these findings, consumers are urged not to consume the recalled products. Consumers should either dispose of the recalled items or return them to the point of purchase. The CFIA’s recall is part of a proactive measure to mitigate any potential health risks linked to the contaminated formula. To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall.

Canada Food Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

