en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

CES 2024: Lenovo Unleashes AI Innovations; Lohri Lights Up North India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
CES 2024: Lenovo Unleashes AI Innovations; Lohri Lights Up North India

In the bustling world of tech, Lenovo made waves at CES 2024 by unveiling over 40 AI-powered devices and solutions designed to enhance creativity and productivity. This bolsters Lenovo’s commitment to its ‘AI for All’ vision, and the company’s efforts to personalize the computing experience for consumers and businesses alike.

Lenovo’s AI Innovations

The wave of AI innovations from Lenovo spanned across various sub-brands, including ThinkBook products, ThinkCentre desktops, and a plethora of accessories designed to cater to small and medium-sized businesses. The key attraction was a new suite of consumer devices that harnessed the power of AI, to empower the user with enhanced creativity.

AI for All

Lenovo’s ‘AI for All’ vision underscores their focus on the development of personalized AI solutions for AI PCs. By integrating AI into their devices, Lenovo aims to revolutionize the way consumers and businesses interact with technology, paving the way for a more intuitive and efficient computing experience.

Celebrating Lohri

Amidst these technological advancements, the spirit of Lohri lights up North India, marking the end of winter and the beginning of longer, warmer days. The vibrant decorations and traditional culinary delights embody the essence of this festival.

A Culinary Journey

Among the places to visit during the Lohri weekend are Brewbakes, a cafe celebrated for its innovative fusion of modern Indian cuisine within a contemporary dining setting, and Chaat ka Chaska, an eatery offering a variety of Indian street food with authentic flavors. Lastly, there’s Garam Dharam in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, a Bollywood-themed restaurant inspired by the iconic actor Dharmendra. Each of these establishments offer a unique dining experience, reflecting the rich diversity of Indian flavors.

0
Food India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
11 mins ago
Nerea Barros's Artistic Journey and a Subway Incident: A Tale of Two Barros
In a stark juxtaposition, two unrelated stories of individuals sharing the same surname, Barros, present a tale of creativity and conflict. On one end of the spectrum, Spanish actress turned director, Nerea Barros, is set to impart a visually resonant narrative about the legacy of the elderly, climate change, and women in her upcoming film,
Nerea Barros's Artistic Journey and a Subway Incident: A Tale of Two Barros
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
1 hour ago
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
1 hour ago
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Frog Consumption in Kumbungu: An Insight into Global Dietary Diversity
1 hour ago
Frog Consumption in Kumbungu: An Insight into Global Dietary Diversity
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
1 hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
Guangdong's Hot Pot Industry Readies for Global Spotlight
1 hour ago
Guangdong's Hot Pot Industry Readies for Global Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
18 seconds
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
2 mins
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
2 mins
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
4 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
5 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
8 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
8 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
9 mins
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
10 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
18 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
59 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app