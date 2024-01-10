CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the world’s grandest stage for innovation, was a buffet of imagination and ingenuity, but the dish that was served the hottest was the future of the kitchen. Cutting-edge gadgets and appliances from leading tech firms held the spotlight, promising to revolutionize cooking and beverage preparation.

Chef AI’s Revolutionary Air Fryer

At the forefront was Chef AI with its groundbreaking air fryer. This appliance, endowed with artificial intelligence, can detect the type of food cooking inside it. The promise? To turn even culinary neophytes into seasoned chefs, all with the press of a button.

Bartesian’s Cocktail Mixing Appliance

For cocktail enthusiasts, Bartesian showcased the Premier, a cocktail mixing appliance that can hold up to four types of spirits and offers 60 recipes for effortless cocktail creation. From classic mixes to exotic concoctions, amateur mixologists can now elevate their home bartending game to professional standards.

iGulu’s Automated Brewing Machine

Beer lovers were not left out as iGulu revealed an automated brewing machine that allows users to make their own beer using pre-mixed recipes. The art of brewing, once confined to factories and breweries, has found its way into home kitchens, promising a fresh pint at the whim of the user.

Artly Coffee’s Barista Bot

The fine craft of coffee making has been preserved by Artly Coffee with its barista bot. Equipped with motion sensors that record human movements, this bot emulates the finesse of a professional barista, delivering artisanal coffee right at home.

