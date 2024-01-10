en English
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:27 pm EST
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the world’s grandest stage for innovation, was a buffet of imagination and ingenuity, but the dish that was served the hottest was the future of the kitchen. Cutting-edge gadgets and appliances from leading tech firms held the spotlight, promising to revolutionize cooking and beverage preparation.

Chef AI’s Revolutionary Air Fryer

At the forefront was Chef AI with its groundbreaking air fryer. This appliance, endowed with artificial intelligence, can detect the type of food cooking inside it. The promise? To turn even culinary neophytes into seasoned chefs, all with the press of a button.

Bartesian’s Cocktail Mixing Appliance

For cocktail enthusiasts, Bartesian showcased the Premier, a cocktail mixing appliance that can hold up to four types of spirits and offers 60 recipes for effortless cocktail creation. From classic mixes to exotic concoctions, amateur mixologists can now elevate their home bartending game to professional standards.

iGulu’s Automated Brewing Machine

Beer lovers were not left out as iGulu revealed an automated brewing machine that allows users to make their own beer using pre-mixed recipes. The art of brewing, once confined to factories and breweries, has found its way into home kitchens, promising a fresh pint at the whim of the user.

Artly Coffee’s Barista Bot

The fine craft of coffee making has been preserved by Artly Coffee with its barista bot. Equipped with motion sensors that record human movements, this bot emulates the finesse of a professional barista, delivering artisanal coffee right at home.

Meanwhile, Southern Europe is grappling with a potential crisis. A blistering dry spell threatens the upcoming growing season, painting a worrying picture for farmers and businesses that depend on water.

On the financial front, blue chip bond funds have come into focus. Bloomberg highlighted the performance of Vanguard Group Inc and Pacific Investment Management Co, which have reaped significant gains by investing in energy companies and banks.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has come under fire from an independent watchdog for its slow processing of amended tax returns, abysmal response to taxpayer calls, and lethargic resolution of identity theft cases. Despite additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS is still grappling with improving its processes and services for taxpayers.

Business Climate & Environment Food
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

