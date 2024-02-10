Century-Old Pub Demolished for Greggs Drive-Through in Stockport

Bulldozers Roar as a Century-Old Story Bids Farewell: The Farmers Arms Makes Way for a Greggs Drive-Through

In the heart of Stockport, Greater Manchester, the 19th-century Farmers Arms pub, a local landmark that has witnessed the evolution of the town, is now a pile of rubble. The iconic watering hole, which closed its doors during the first Covid lockdown, is giving way to a new Greggs drive-through.

A Landmark's Demise and the Birth of a Drive-Through

Last autumn, the planning application submitted by Greene King, the brewery that owned the site, was approved despite strong opposition from locals who submitted 64 letters of objection. The demolition began recently, with the footpath on Edgeley Road temporarily closed due to construction.

While the new development is expected to create 35 jobs, locals are disheartened by the loss of a historic site and the potential issues arising from the new Greggs drive-through, such as increased traffic and a lack of healthy food options.

A Battle of Heritage vs. Progress

"It's a sad day for Stockport," laments a long-time local resident. "The Farmers Arms was more than just a pub; it was a piece of our town's history."

The brewery, however, maintains that the site had become a target for vandals and that the new eatery would return the location to beneficial use. The director of public health in Stockport, though, has expressed concern about the high-calorie, low-nutritional-value food the site will serve.

A New Chapter Unfolds

As the dust settles on the demolition site, the community waits with bated breath for the construction of the new Greggs to begin. The expected opening date remains undisclosed, leaving locals to ponder the future of their town and the changing landscape of their beloved landmark.

The Farmers Arms, a symbol of Stockport's rich history, may have served its last pint, but its legacy lives on in the stories and memories of those who frequented its hallowed halls. And as the wrecking ball swings its final blow, the town braces itself for the arrival of a new era.

