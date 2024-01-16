Century-Old Courthouse Fish Market Closes, Seafood Restaurant Stays

In the heart of Massachusetts, a community staple has shuttered its doors, marking the end of an era. The Courthouse Fish Market in Cambridge, renowned for over a century of service, announced its permanent closure on January 13, 2024. A beacon of freshness and quality, the market was the oldest business in East Cambridge and the oldest fish market, dating back to 1912. Despite this closure, the Courthouse Seafood Restaurant, an equally cherished establishment, will continue to serve the community.

A Legacy of Freshness and Quality

Opening its doors in 1912, the Courthouse Fish Market was initially owned by the Travis family. In 1967, the Damaso family assumed ownership, continuing the legacy of providing daily fresh seafood at reasonable prices. Recognized in 2019 as the 'Oldest business in East Cambridge and oldest fish market,' the market was a testament to the Damaso family's dedication to quality and excellence.

End of an Era, Beginning of Another

The closure of the historic fish market was confirmed via a note posted on their website, expressing gratitude for the unwavering community support over the years. Though the market's closure marks the end of an era, the Damaso family's commitment to serving the community is far from over. The Courthouse Seafood Restaurant, opened in 1987 adjacent to the market, remains operational.

Carrying on the Legacy

As the community bids farewell to the Courthouse Fish Market, they can still find comfort in the familiar flavors of the Courthouse Seafood Restaurant. The restaurant, renowned for its Portuguese cuisine, continues to attract a loyal following from the local East Cambridge and Portuguese communities, chefs, and food enthusiasts. The family's commitment to quality and excellence lives on, ensuring that the legacy of the Courthouse Fish Market remains a crucial part of the Cambridge community.