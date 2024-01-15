en English
Food

Centivo Lounge: A New ‘Home from Home’ in Ashby’s Heart

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Centivo Lounge, a fresh addition to the Loungers plc’s portfolio, is preparing to open its doors in Ashby. The venue has taken over a former HSBC bank on Market Street, ready to serve the community with a diverse and innovative all-day menu. This latest venture joins the likes of Volpo Lounge, Tarro Lounge, Montero Lounge, Centro Lounge, Mercado Lounge, and the Cosy Club in Leicester city centre, expanding Loungers plc’s presence in Leicestershire.

A Home Away from Home

Following an in-depth interior overhaul, Centivo Lounge is set to offer a warm and refined ambiance, adorned with heavily patterned wallpapers, eclectic artwork, and oversized vintage sofas. The establishment aims to create a ‘home from home’ atmosphere, promoting a community-centric ethos designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of patrons.

Inclusive All-Day Menu

Centivo Lounge’s menu has been curated to cater to varied tastes, including vegan and gluten-free options, making it a welcoming dining destination for all. From brunches to dinners, the Lounge promises a versatile dining experience. Furthermore, it establishes itself as a family-friendly venue, providing games, books, coloring materials, and facilities for young children, ensuring an enjoyable experience for customers of all ages.

Integration with the Local Community

With an opening date set for January 17, the anticipation is mounting. Community Manager, Gemma Irwin, has expressed excitement about the opportunity to integrate with the local community. Engagements with groups, charities, and businesses are on the agenda, as Centivo Lounge aims to forge strong bonds within Ashby’s social landscape. The Lounge is a place to gather, dine, and connect, whether it’s enjoying a coffee with friends or bonding over a family meal.

Food Lifestyle United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

