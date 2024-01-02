en English
Food

Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
The humble walnut, a favorite morning companion to many, is gaining recognition for its multifaceted health benefits. Consumed on an empty stomach, these nutrient-rich nuts are known to provide a significant boost to overall health, and are especially effective when paired with a warm glass of lemon water.

The Nutritional Power of Walnuts

Walnuts are a treasure trove of plant-based polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), including alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). These fatty acids contribute to walnuts’ reputation as a potent health food. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 recommend incorporating 1 oz of nuts, such as walnuts, into a balanced diet five times a week. The USDA further emphasizes the unique nutritive value of walnuts, which provide a substantial 2.5 g/oz of omega-3 ALA. This makes walnuts an excellent source of protein and fiber.

Walnuts: A Versatile Ingredient

Walnuts’ robust nutritional profile and mild flavor make them a versatile ingredient. They can be easily integrated into a variety of dishes and can serve as a plant-based substitute for meat, complementing other nutrient-rich foods. This versatility extends to their method of consumption, too. For better nutrient absorption, it is advisable to soak walnuts overnight before eating.

The Health Benefits of Walnuts

Regular consumption of walnuts is linked to numerous health benefits. They play a vital role in maintaining heart health by lowering the risks of cardiovascular and coronary heart diseases. They also guard against type II diabetes through improved blood sugar control. Their antioxidant properties contribute to their anti-aging effects, while their rich nutrient content can potentially reduce the risk of certain cancers, such as breast cancer, by influencing gene behavior. A recent review in the UK journal BioMed Central (BMC) suggests that replacing an egg with nuts during breakfast could reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even early death.

Moreover, walnuts are associated with longer life expectancy, particularly in older adults, due to their diverse nutrient content. Several large cohort studies have consistently demonstrated a 30% to 50% lower risk of cardiovascular disease associated with eating nuts several times a week. The benefits of walnuts are extensive, making them a worthy addition to a healthy diet.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

