Celebrate Pi Day with 7-Eleven: Exclusive Pizza Deals and Delivery Discounts Unveiled

In an appetizing blend of mathematics and gastronomy, 7-Eleven, Inc. announces its annual Pi Day celebration, promising savory deals on large pizzas and exclusive delivery discounts through the 7NOW® Delivery app. On March 14th, loyalty members can indulge in any flavor large pizza at a special price across 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores, leveraging the 7Rewards® or Speedy Rewards® programs.

Advertisment

The Extreme Meat Pizza, a fan-favorite featuring a hearty five-meat blend, takes center stage, alongside enticing app-exclusive offers.

Unlocking Pi Day Perks

7-Eleven's Pi Day tradition not only celebrates the mathematical constant but also serves as an opportunity for customers to enjoy their beloved large pizzas at a steal. The promotion is especially timely this year, allowing patrons to savor the return of the Extreme Meat Pizza. This culinary delight, with its rich blend of pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef crumble, and bacon bits, promises a flavor-packed experience that resonates with the spirit of Pi Day.

Advertisment

More Than Just Pizza

Beyond the in-store offers, 7-Eleven seeks to enhance the Pi Day experience with special deals available through the 7NOW® Delivery app. Customers can enjoy significant savings with a promo code, PIDAYDEAL, and benefit from free delivery on orders of a specified minimum amount. These app-exclusive offers underscore 7-Eleven's commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction, ensuring that the Pi Day celebration is accessible to all, regardless of their location.

A Tradition of Celebration

According to , Senior Vice President, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, the Pi Day deal has grown into a much-anticipated event that engages a diverse audience, from math enthusiasts to foodies. The annual celebration not only underscores 7-Eleven's innovative approach to customer engagement but also highlights the company's dedication to offering value and joy through its products and services. With each slice of pizza and every app order, 7-Eleven continues to build a tradition that resonates with its community, making Pi Day a calendar highlight.

As 7-Eleven rolls out its Pi Day promotions, customers are invited to partake in a celebration that blends the joy of math with the universal love for pizza. This unique event not only offers a nod to the mathematical constant pi but also reinforces 7-Eleven's position as a leader in convenience and customer engagement. With exclusive deals and discounts, Pi Day at 7-Eleven promises to be a deliciously memorable occasion, marking another year of innovative celebrations and community connection.