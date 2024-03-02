Celebrate Mother's Day in Style: Top Dining Picks in Birmingham

With Mother's Day around the corner, Birmingham offers a plethora of dining experiences to make the day memorable. From traditional Sunday roasts to exotic Middle Eastern cuisines, the city caters to all tastes and budgets. Whether you're planning a lavish dinner or a cozy brunch, our guide helps you pick the perfect spot to celebrate with your mom.

Advertisment

Best Pub Lunch and Sunday Roasts

For those who cherish a hearty meal, The Plough in Harborne stands out with its filling lunches and exquisite ambiance, promising a delightful pre-Mother's Day treat. On the other hand, The Rolling Mill in the Jewellery Quarter is renowned for its 'banging' Sunday roasts, offering a selection of 35-day dry-aged sirloin, roast leg of lamb, and vegetarian options that won't break the bank.

Exquisite Afternoon Teas and Brunch Spots

Advertisment

For a touch of elegance, the Grand Hotel's Madeleine bar serves up Birmingham's finest afternoon tea, pairing sumptuous sandwiches and sweets with Champagne. Meanwhile, Cafe Lovelife in Digbeth offers a Mediterranean twist on the traditional brunch, featuring dishes like lamb Merguez sausage and marinated halloumi, set against a backdrop of gorgeous decor.

Affordable Eats and Delectable Dinners

Damascena offers a Middle Eastern feast at a fraction of the cost, perfect for sharing with loved ones. For a dinner with a view, 103 Colmore Row presents an upscale menu alongside live music and a Rituals goodie bag, ensuring your mom feels pampered. These spots exemplify Birmingham's diverse culinary scene, offering something special for every mom out there.

As Mother's Day approaches, Birmingham's food scene stands ready to make the occasion extraordinary. From cozy cafes to grand dining rooms, the city's eateries offer a bounty of experiences to celebrate motherhood. Let this guide inspire you to create lasting memories with the most important woman in your life.