Celebrate Easter with $1 Mimosas and Gourmet Brunch at Sheraton Dallas' Open Palette

As Easter approaches, Dallas residents and visitors are in for a treat with Open Palette's special Easter Brunch Buffet, featuring $1 mimosas. Located in the heart of downtown at the Sheraton Dallas, the event promises a blend of holiday spirit and culinary delight. Open Palette's doors will open from 11 am to 2 pm, inviting guests to indulge in a variety of flavors that pay homage to American classics with a unique Dallas twist.

Decadent Dining Experience

For those looking to celebrate Easter Sunday in style, Open Palette offers an exquisite experience that caters to both adults and children. Priced at $70 plus tax and gratuity for adults and $29 for kids under 12, the brunch buffet features an array of stations designed to satisfy every palate. From savory to sweet, the meticulously planned menu ensures a memorable dining experience for all. Guests are encouraged to make reservations early by calling 469-371-1486 or booking through OpenTable to secure their spot at this coveted event.

Location and Amenities

Nestled inside the Sheraton Dallas, Open Palette is not just about great food but also convenience and comfort. With its central downtown location, it provides the perfect backdrop for Easter celebrations. To enhance the experience further, Sheraton Dallas offers up to four hours of complimentary parking in its garage for those dining at the hotel. For an added touch of luxury, on-site valet service is also available, making it an effortless choice for local and visiting diners alike.

A Festive Feast to Remember

Open Palette's Easter Brunch Buffet is more than just a meal; it's an event that brings families and friends together in celebration. With $1 mimosas adding a festive sparkle to the occasion, guests are guaranteed a delightful Easter experience. The restaurant's commitment to fresh, flavorful cuisine, inspired by its Dallas roots, ensures that this Easter brunch will be one to remember. Beyond the exquisite food and drink, the warm and welcoming atmosphere of Open Palette makes it a standout destination for holiday dining in Dallas.

As Easter Sunday draws near, the anticipation for Open Palette's special brunch buffet grows. This event not only offers a sumptuous feast but also the opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones. The combination of delectable dining, exceptional service, and festive ambiance positions Open Palette as the premier choice for Easter brunch in Dallas. As guests prepare to gather in celebration, they can look forward to an experience that epitomizes the joy and renewal that Easter symbolizes.