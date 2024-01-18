C&C Group Reports Resilient Trading Amid Challenging Weather in the UK

C&C Group, a leading beverage manufacturer renowned for brands such as Bulmers, Magners, Tennent’s, Five Lamps, and Orchard Pig, has reported a resilient trading performance over the recent festive period, despite the challenging weather conditions in the UK. The company announced a 6% increase in branded net revenue for the ten months leading up to December of the previous year. However, its distribution net revenue saw a 3% decline during the same period.

Anticipated Alignment with Market Expectations

In a recent trading update, C&C Group conveyed its expectation for the underlying operating profit to align with the current market predictions. This anticipated alignment comes despite the business facing numerous challenges, including market conditions and the impact of inflation. The company is committed to improving operating efficiencies and expanding its customer base in the medium term to mitigate these hurdles.

Financial Projections and Shareholder Distribution

As the financial year for the group is set to conclude on February 28, the annual results are slated for publication in May. Analysts from Davy have projected the earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) at €55.2 million, suggesting a potential modest upside to their forecast. Alongside this, the company has also revealed plans of distributing up to €150 million to shareholders over the next three fiscal years, reaffirming its commitment to value return.

Operational Performance and Future Outlook

The company’s shares have witnessed a 6% increase over the past month, reflecting the market’s positive outlook despite a 42.8% decrease in operating profit for the six months ending August 31, down from the same period in 2022. This decrease included a one-off cost due to a software upgrade in its UK operations. With a resilient performance under challenging circumstances, C&C Group continues to maintain its position in the market, exporting its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.