en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Caviar As A Hangover Cure: Internet Fad or Fact?

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Caviar As A Hangover Cure: Internet Fad or Fact?

Internet trends have a knack for catapulting the obscure into the spotlight. The latest entrant in this category is none other than caviar, the luxurious delicacy now touted as a hangover cure on social platforms like TikTok. The narrative, however, begs the question: Does this ‘caviar bump’ actually work or is it just another internet fad?

Caviar: A Potential Hangover Antidote?

Traditionally savored for its rich and unique taste, caviar is suddenly being hailed for its potential therapeutic properties. Packed with a high concentration of vitamin B12, choline, and acetylcholine, it’s suggested that caviar could ease hangover symptoms. The theory is that these nutrients, depleted by alcohol consumption, are replenished by consuming caviar, thereby supporting liver function and increasing the body’s tolerance to alcohol. But do the claims hold water?

Experiential Investigation: A Night Out with Caviar

Putting the theory to test, I, Maria Okanrende, embarked on a personal experiment: a night out consuming alcohol followed by caviar. The goal was to assess firsthand whether this ‘caviar bump’ could successfully ward off the dreaded aftermath of a night of drinking. The results were intriguing, to say the least.

Hangovers: A Quest for the Perfect Cure

Hangovers are an unpleasant, yet common side effect of alcohol consumption, with no universally accepted cure. Over the years, people have tried various methods—from hydrating more to exercising—to alleviate the symptoms. Could caviar be the silver bullet we’ve been seeking?

The ‘caviar bump’ trend, where individuals consume caviar directly from the back of their hand, comes amid a 76% surge in caviar sales. While the connection may not be definitive, it’s worth noting that the trend has coincided with the increased popularity of the delicacy.

0
Food Health
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Culinary Shifts: Waning and Emerging Food Trends of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Biryani Orders Soar on New Year's Eve: A Glimpse into India's Changing Dining Habits

By Rafia Tasleem

Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK's Culinary Tradition at Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods ...
@Food · 9 mins
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods ...
heart comment 0
Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under
Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand

By Bijay Laxmi

Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand
Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year's Eve
Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record

By Israel Ojoko

Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
1 min
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
1 min
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer
2 mins
Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer
South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
2 mins
South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
Trump's Autocratic Rhetoric Resonates with Iowa Republican Caucusgoers
2 mins
Trump's Autocratic Rhetoric Resonates with Iowa Republican Caucusgoers
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Defense with Enhanced Extended Deterrence Regime
3 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Defense with Enhanced Extended Deterrence Regime
Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report
4 mins
Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report
Chad's Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister
4 mins
Chad's Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
4 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
12 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
30 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
37 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
41 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app