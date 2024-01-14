Cauliflower Crust Pizza: A Rising Star in the Pizza Industry

Once a humble vegetable, cauliflower has rapidly risen to fame as a star ingredient in a low-carb, gluten-free alternative to traditional pizza. The cauliflower-crust pizza has become a sensation, especially among those keen on healthier choices. This trend blossomed in the mid-to-late 2010s, with Gail Becker at the helm, who, in her quest for a celiac-friendly option for her sons, birthed the brand CAULIPOWER.

From Niche to Mainstream

The shift from niche to mainstream was swift for cauliflower-crust pizza. Pizzerias and retailers, including those that thrive in pizza-centric regions like New York City, have embraced this new-age pizza. The popularity of this healthier pizza incarnation was undeniable when it claimed the top spot in GrubHub’s ‘Year in Food’ report in 2019.

Nutrition and Ingredients

The health benefits of cauliflower-crust pizza can fluctuate based on the ingredients used and one’s overall diet. Yet, it comfortably fits within the parameters of low-carb and gluten-free dietary regimes. Nutritionists recommend consuming it as part of a balanced diet supplemented with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy. The core ingredients of the crust typically include cauliflower, eggs, cheese, and spices.

Ready-to-Eat Options

For those not inclined to make their own pizza at home, various frozen cauliflower-crust pizzas are readily available. Brands like California Pizza Kitchen, Open Nature, and Milton’s Craft Bakers offer popular choices. However, the Kirkland Signature’s Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza, available at Costco, has garnered praise for both its taste and value, offering a two-pack option.