Catwalk Queen Thanh Hang's Culinary Journey Through South Korea's Delicacies

Thanh Hang, renowned for her captivating presence on the catwalk, embarked on a gastronomic adventure in South Korea, marking her first international trip in the Year of the Dragon. The fashion icon's journey was not just a feast for the eyes but also a delightful exploration of the rich and diverse Korean culinary landscape.

Advertisment

Exploring Traditional Korean Cuisine

Hang's culinary adventure began with the sampling of bulgogi grilled meat and ginseng chicken, both staples of Korean cuisine known for their distinctive flavors and health benefits. Another highlight was the kimchi soup, a testament to the beloved fermented dish that is synonymous with Korean food. The night markets of Seoul offered Hang an array of Korean snacks, where she indulged in the flavors and aromas that filled the bustling streets.

Michelin-Starred Delights and Street Snacks

Advertisment

One of the most remarkable experiences on her journey was dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant, where she savored Ganjanggejang, a traditional dish of sentinel-crab marinated in soy sauce. This delicacy is celebrated for its intricate flavors and meticulous preparation. Hang also experienced the comfort of Samgyetang, a chicken stew with ginseng and abalone, known for warming the soul during winter's chill. The streets of Seoul’s Myeongdong neighborhood introduced Hang to Tanghulu, a sugar-dipped fruit snack that captivated her palate with its sweet, crunchy coating.

Cultural Immersion and Seasonal Enjoyment

Thanh Hang’s exploration extended beyond culinary delights, as she visited cafes that boasted beautiful views near the royal palaces, immersing herself in the country’s rich history and culture. The warm and sunny weather of the season in South Korea was the perfect backdrop for her outdoor activities, which included walking and sightseeing, adding layers of enjoyment to her holiday trip.

Hang's journey through South Korea's culinary landscape was a blend of traditional flavors, Michelin-starred experiences, and the vibrant street food scene. This trip not only showcased the diversity of Korean cuisine but also highlighted Hang's adventurous spirit and her appreciation for the intricate flavors and cultural significance of the dishes she encountered. Her culinary journey through South Korea serves as a testament to the country's rich gastronomic heritage and its ability to enchant visitors with its flavors and hospitality.