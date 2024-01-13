en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Catalina Crunch Welcomes New CEO Doug Behrens Amid Major Leadership Transition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Catalina Crunch Welcomes New CEO Doug Behrens Amid Major Leadership Transition

Change is afoot at Catalina Crunch, the Indianapolis-based breakfast cereal start-up known for its keto-friendly products and expanding health-food offerings. Krishna Kaliannan, the company’s founder who started the venture in 2017, has decided to step down from his role as CEO but will continue to contribute to daily operations. The company’s president, Joel Warady, is also set to depart, leaving his role to explore new opportunities. The baton of leadership now passes to Doug Behrens, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in leading companies such as KIND, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone, and Amplify Snack Brands.

A New Era for Catalina Crunch

This significant shift in the executive team comes as Catalina Crunch prepares to enter a new phase of growth, having already established a strong presence in the health-food market. Under Behrens’ leadership, the company hopes to expand its retail presence and handle the increasing demand for its products. Catalina Crunch, known for its low-sugar breakfast cereals, cookies, and snack mixes, caters to health-conscious consumers through both retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Behrens: A Proven Leader for Growth

Doug Behrens, the incoming CEO, brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Catalina Crunch. His diverse leadership roles at companies like KIND and Johnson & Johnson underline his ability to steer businesses towards sustained growth and market dominance. With Behrens at the helm, Catalina Crunch is poised to enhance its brand visibility and extend its product reach.

Future Prospects: Expansion and Growth

As Catalina Crunch navigates this leadership transition, the company remains focused on its mission to deliver healthful, low-sugar alternatives to consumers. The company is poised to continue its growth trajectory, with plans to broaden its product portfolio and intensify its retail presence. With a dedicated team and a new leader with a history of success, Catalina Crunch is well-positioned to enter its next phase of growth.

0
Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Lifetime Subscription to JumpStory Microsoft Office Plugin Now Available at Promotional Price
Businesses aiming to enrich their content now have the opportunity to secure a lifetime subscription to the JumpStory Microsoft Office Plugin. Available at an introductory price of $59.99 until January 14, this plugin is anticipated to boost the quality of business documents and presentations by offering access to millions of top-tier images that encapsulate genuine
Lifetime Subscription to JumpStory Microsoft Office Plugin Now Available at Promotional Price
HCL Technologies Reports 6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Mixed IT Sector Performance
1 min ago
HCL Technologies Reports 6% Rise in Q3 Net Profit Amidst Mixed IT Sector Performance
Wood Group Sees Robust Growth Following Strategic Shift
2 mins ago
Wood Group Sees Robust Growth Following Strategic Shift
SEBI Tightens Norms on Foreign Investment in AIFs to Align with Anti-Money Laundering Regulations
33 seconds ago
SEBI Tightens Norms on Foreign Investment in AIFs to Align with Anti-Money Laundering Regulations
Luxury Assets: The New Collateral for Business Loans in England and Wales
56 seconds ago
Luxury Assets: The New Collateral for Business Loans in England and Wales
Dmart Acquires Significant Retail Space from Migsun Group for Rs 108 Crore
59 seconds ago
Dmart Acquires Significant Retail Space from Migsun Group for Rs 108 Crore
Latest Headlines
World News
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
23 seconds
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
55 seconds
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
57 seconds
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
1 min
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
2 mins
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
2 mins
Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
2 mins
Kevin Regan's 'The Irish F1 Show' Shortlisted for 'Best Motorsport Podcast' Award
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
2 mins
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
2 mins
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
49 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app