Catalina Crunch Welcomes New CEO Doug Behrens Amid Major Leadership Transition

Change is afoot at Catalina Crunch, the Indianapolis-based breakfast cereal start-up known for its keto-friendly products and expanding health-food offerings. Krishna Kaliannan, the company’s founder who started the venture in 2017, has decided to step down from his role as CEO but will continue to contribute to daily operations. The company’s president, Joel Warady, is also set to depart, leaving his role to explore new opportunities. The baton of leadership now passes to Doug Behrens, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in leading companies such as KIND, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone, and Amplify Snack Brands.

A New Era for Catalina Crunch

This significant shift in the executive team comes as Catalina Crunch prepares to enter a new phase of growth, having already established a strong presence in the health-food market. Under Behrens’ leadership, the company hopes to expand its retail presence and handle the increasing demand for its products. Catalina Crunch, known for its low-sugar breakfast cereals, cookies, and snack mixes, caters to health-conscious consumers through both retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Behrens: A Proven Leader for Growth

Doug Behrens, the incoming CEO, brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Catalina Crunch. His diverse leadership roles at companies like KIND and Johnson & Johnson underline his ability to steer businesses towards sustained growth and market dominance. With Behrens at the helm, Catalina Crunch is poised to enhance its brand visibility and extend its product reach.

Future Prospects: Expansion and Growth

As Catalina Crunch navigates this leadership transition, the company remains focused on its mission to deliver healthful, low-sugar alternatives to consumers. The company is poised to continue its growth trajectory, with plans to broaden its product portfolio and intensify its retail presence. With a dedicated team and a new leader with a history of success, Catalina Crunch is well-positioned to enter its next phase of growth.