Business

Casey’s Launches Search for Chief Pizza & Beer Officer

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Casey’s Launches Search for Chief Pizza & Beer Officer

Casey’s, the renowned Fortune 500 company and the third-largest convenience store retailer in the United States, has announced a search for a unique role in its ranks – a Chief Pizza & Beer Officer. This novel position is designed to fuse the joys of savoring handmade pizza and quaffing ice-cold beer with the responsibilities of conducting comprehensive research on pizza and beer pairings and producing social media content to share findings with Casey’s loyal fans.

Position Requirements and Duties

The company is in pursuit of a candidate who possesses clear communication skills, a high level of motivation, and foremost, a fervent passion for pizza and beer. The Chief Pizza & Beer Officer’s duties will extend beyond the office walls and will include attending public events to be the face and advocate for the brand. Casey’s, known for its wide variety of over 200 beer options and numerous fan-favorite pizzas, ensures that the role will have a rich and varied palette of material to work with.

Partnership with Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams

To ensure finding the perfect fit for the role, Casey’s has joined hands with Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams, a former NFL player turned content creator and comedian, to spearhead the recruitment process. The role boasts benefits such as receiving job supplies including pizza and beer, branded glassware, swag, and covered travel costs, along with a negotiable compensation package.

Application Deadline

Those with an appetite for this coveted position have until January 24 to submit their applications through Casey’s website. The company emphasizes its commitment to finding the most suitable applicant to elevate the pizza and beer experience for guests at its over 2,600 stores across a 17-state footprint.

Business Food United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

