Casa Maria Mexican Grill Expands with New Carryout Location in Belleville

In a strategic move to meet growing customer demands and optimize kitchen operations, Casa Maria Mexican Grill in Belleville is expanding its culinary footprint with a new carryout location, Casa Maria Grab & Go. Located at 1926 W. Main St., the Grab & Go venue is set to open its doors to customers on Sunday, February 11. The establishment will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, primed to serve a convenience-driven customer base in the west end of Belleville.

Casa Maria's Expansion Strategy

The initiative to launch Casa Maria Grab & Go was jointly spearheaded by Felipe Belli and Casa Maria owner Daniel Gonzalez. The decision was born from the need to alleviate pressure on the main restaurant's kitchen at 100 N. High St., which was contending with the demands of both the restaurant and its food truck operations. Originally, the new location was envisioned as a support kitchen for the food truck. However, upon realizing the space would remain underutilized during the truck's downtime, the idea to transform it into a stand-alone Grab & Go venue emerged.

Benefits for Customers and the Main Restaurant

The opening of Casa Maria Grab & Go is set to significantly reduce wait times for both takeout and dine-in patrons of the main restaurant. The new location will mirror the main restaurant's menu, offering customers the same range of Mexican delicacies. The Grab & Go further offers multiple ordering options—with phone, online, and in-person options available—coupled with catering services. This convenience, along with the enhanced operational efficiency, is a win-win for the restaurant and its loyal customer base.

Management and Future Plans

Belli, who has been with Casa Maria since 2016 and comes with a rich 20-year experience in the restaurant industry, will manage the West Main Street location under Gonzalez's mentorship. The duo plans to initially staff the new location with help from the main restaurant, expanding the team as needed based on demand. Looking ahead, they also envision obtaining a liquor license and potentially offering indoor dining. Beyond Casa Maria, Gonzalez has also successfully co-opened another Belleville business, Grüv Bistro & Wine Bar, over a year ago with Kierra Hennings.