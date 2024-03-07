Cardiff's Heathcock Team Unveils New Bakery & Deli on Llandaff High Street

The team behind Cardiff's beloved gastro pub, The Heathcock, has revealed plans for a new bakery and deli venture, Heathcock Bakery & Deli, to be located on Llandaff High Street. After announcing their expansion last December, the owners have now taken over a former estate agent's space, promising a unique spot for coffee, breakfast, and local produce.

From Pub to Bakery: The Heathcock Evolution

The Heathcock, under the stewardship of Sarah and Tom Watts-Jones, has seen a remarkable turnaround since its takeover by Hare & Hounds in 2018, garnering praise from critics and securing its place as one of Wales' top pubs.

The decision to expand into a bakery and deli was fueled by a successful crowdfunding campaign, which cleverly offered rewards instead of seeking direct donations. This innovative approach has allowed the community to play a pivotal role in the venue's growth story.

What to Expect at Heathcock Bakery & Deli

The new venue promises to be more than just a bakery; it aims to be a community hub where locals can enjoy a cup of coffee, savor fresh breakfast options, and shop for artisan bread, pastries, and deli products. The transformation of the Llandaff High Street space is currently underway, with the team also on the lookout for passionate individuals to join their front of house and kitchen teams.

Anticipation Builds for Opening

While the exact opening date remains under wraps, anticipation is building amongst locals and food enthusiasts alike. The Heathcock's journey from a struggling pub to a flourishing gastronomic destination, and now to the expansion of Heathcock Bakery & Deli, reflects the owners' commitment to quality, community, and innovation. This new venture is not just an expansion but a testament to the power of community support and the enduring appeal of locally sourced, high-quality food and drink.

As Llandaff High Street prepares to welcome its newest addition, the story of Heathcock Bakery & Deli is poised to become yet another chapter in the remarkable transformation of The Heathcock. With the promise of creating a welcoming space for all, this venture is set to enrich Cardiff's culinary landscape and strengthen community bonds.