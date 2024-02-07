Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Opens Third Location, Features American Wagyu Sandwich

After overcoming a series of unexpected delays and challenges, franchise owners Ron and Christen Sanders have finally opened their third Capriotti's Sandwich Shop at 1286 InterQuest Parkway. This achievement marks the culmination of a four-year journey for the couple, who had originally planned to open this location as their first venture back in 2020.

A Delayed Dream

The path to opening their latest shop was not straight forward for the husband and wife duo. Their initial plan was to set up their first shop near the Air Force Academy, a location close to Ron's heart as an academy graduate. However, due to location issues, the plan was postponed. Instead, they ended up opening their first and second shops on Cheyenne Boulevard and Powers, respectively.

A Special Menu Offering

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, renowned for its oven-roasted turkey, has added an exciting item to its menu - the American Wagyu sandwich. This premium sandwich, which faced supply issues last year, is now readily available, thanks to a partnership with Snake River Farm. The American Wagyu French Dip sandwich, served with Swiss cheese, mayo, black pepper, and a side of au jus sauce, has been a hit among customers.

Shop Details

The new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop operates Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Customers can reach out to the shop at 719-698-7123 or visit their website at capriottis.com.