Capriotti's and Wing Zone Celebrate Strong Growth, Eye Expansion in 2024

In a vibrant display of business acumen, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone have closed 2023 with sturdy growth, setting an optimistic course for the forthcoming year. Amidst an intensely competitive quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector, both brands have managed to shine, becoming the leading choices for franchisees.

Impressive Growth and Expansion

Capriotti's inked 21 fresh development rights agreements, paving the way for 55 new restaurant locations, while Wing Zone secured 16 agreements for 38 additional franchise units. The first franchise locations of both brands were inaugurated on the historic Las Vegas Strip, signaling a significant milestone in their journey. Furthermore, Capriotti's found its name among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., as per the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. Both brands also made it to the top 10 of Fast Casuals' 'Top 100 Movers and Shakers List'.

Capriotti's: A Tradition of Excellence

Capriotti's, with its 40-year tradition of daily turkey roasting, is famed for crafting an array of sublime subs, including the much-lauded The Bobbie. The company extends comprehensive support to its franchise partners, encompassing marketing, sales, operations, and growth strategies. Currently boasting over 175 locations in the U.S., Capriotti's holds an ambitious plan to expand to over 500 sites by 2025.

Established in 1993, Wing Zone is celebrated for its flavor-infused chicken wings. The brand operates more than 31 locations across North America and 30 international restaurants. Wing Zone, too, has set its sights high, with a goal to reach 200 profitable restaurants by 2025.