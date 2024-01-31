Capri-Sun UK Unveils Enhanced Paper Straws in Sustainability Drive

In an innovative move towards sustainability, UK beverage giant Capri-Sun has unveiled a novel line of paper straws, promising to be markedly more robust than their predecessors. These enhanced straws, crafted from FSC-certified paper, have been engineered to tackle the typical issues associated with paper straws, including bending and disintegration.

Revolutionizing the Capri-Sun Experience

The upgraded straws boast a significant 36% increase in bending force resistance, an 18% uptick in compression force allowance, and a commendable 42% improvement in vertical compression resistance. This improved design aims to enrich the Capri-Sun experience, especially for children, by ensuring that the straws maintain their form and functionality throughout use.

Commitment to Sustainability

These eco-friendly straws are emblematic of Capri-Sun's unwavering commitment to reducing environmental impact while simultaneously preserving the top-tier quality of their product. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the company's dedication to product development and sustainability efforts.

Embracing Customer Feedback

Senior Marketing Manager at Capri-Sun UK, Anke von Hanstein, reiterated that the company places high value on customer feedback. In a bid to make the drinking experience more enjoyable for children, Capri-Sun has diligently addressed the common issues that plague paper straws, effectively marking a significant leap in the evolution of their product range.