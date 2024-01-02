en English
Business

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card: A No-Annual-Fee Card with Attractive Cash Back Rewards

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card: A No-Annual-Fee Card with Attractive Cash Back Rewards

Boasting an attractive rewards structure, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is a no-annual-fee card that is especially appealing to those with significant expenditure on dining, entertainment, and groceries. This versatile card provides a lucrative 3% cash back on such expenses, including popular streaming services, with certain exclusions. However, the benefits do not stop here. The card also offers 1% cash back on all other purchases, broadening its appeal.

The Capital One SavorOne’s Cash Back Rewards

As a cardholder, you can enjoy a generous 10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats, making it an excellent choice for frequent users of these services. Additionally, hotel and rental car bookings made through Capital One Travel fetch a 5% cash back, facilitating savings on travel-related expenses. The perks are further amplified with an 8% cash back on bookings made through Capital One Entertainment, a feature that is sure to attract entertainment enthusiasts.

Additional Benefits and Considerations

On top of these rewards, the card offers a $200 cash bonus for spending $500 within the first three months – an attainable target for most. Moreover, a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers brings further financial flexibility. However, users should note that a variable APR of 19.99% to 29.99% applies thereafter. Despite these benefits, potential cardholders should consider the balance transfer fee and the limited streaming services for the 3% unlimited cash back, as these could be potential drawbacks depending on individual usage patterns.

Competitive Landscape

The card competes with the U.S. Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature Card, which offers a different rewards structure and a similar introductory APR period. In addition, there is an upgraded version of the card, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card. This variant, while carrying a $95 annual fee, offers higher cash back rates, making it another option for those willing to pay for increased rewards.

In conclusion, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card provides a range of benefits for those who spend significantly on dining, groceries, and entertainment. With flexible redemption options, including statement credits, checks, or using points on PayPal and Amazon, it offers a balanced blend of rewards and flexibility.

Business Finance Food
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

