Cape Verde's Prosperous Vodka Shakes Up Global Spirits Industry

At the 2023 International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) in London, an unexpected participant emerged victorious. Prosperous Vodka, a product of Kriol Distillery based in Cape Verde, Africa, not only outshone its competitors in the vodka category but also outperformed across all spirit types. The vodka scored an exceptional 99 out of 100, marking a significant disruption in the global spirits industry.

Challenging Preconceptions and Creating a New Identity for Vodka

Prosperous Vodka's victory challenges the traditional perception of vodka as a flavorless spirit and the longstanding association of premium vodka with colder climates, particularly Eastern Europe. The vodka's unique wheat base imparts a soft creaminess and a captivating aroma of bread, contrasting sharply with American vodkas typically made from corn derivatives.

Prosperous Vodka's Unique Appeal

The IWSC's evaluation highlighted Prosperous Vodka's attractive aroma, pleasant texture, and balance of spice and grain. This recognition is not just a triumph for the brand but also a testament to the untapped potential of vodka production in regions traditionally not associated with the spirit. Cape Verde, an island nation off the west coast of Africa, is not commonly known for producing vodka, making Prosperous Vodka's acclaim an eye-opener to the global potential of vodka production.

Unveiling Prosperous Vodka to the World

Prosperous Vodka is available in the United States and features packaging that represents the mountainous landscape of Cape Verde. Priced at around $35, it serves as an excellent base for a vodka martini. The IWSC is set to announce its 2024 rankings later this spring, and the world eagerly awaits to see whether Prosperous Vodka can repeat its success.

The story of Prosperous Vodka's success is a compelling narrative of overcoming preconceptions and challenging the status quo. It is a story that extends beyond the spirit itself, interweaving with the history and culture of Cape Verde. The distillery's location, near the ruins of the Cidade Velha, a fortified Portuguese citadel on the island of Santiago, adds a touch of historical significance to this modern success story.