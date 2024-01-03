en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Canadians Brace for Rising Food Prices: Government Steps Up with Rebates

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Canadians Brace for Rising Food Prices: Government Steps Up with Rebates

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, a new survey by Nanos Research uncovers a palpable anxiety among Canadians, with a sharp focus on the rising cost of living and immigration. A significant 35.4% of respondents urge the House of Commons to give primacy to the escalating living costs. Meanwhile, an influx of immigrants is viewed with trepidation by 61% of Canadians, attributing the housing crisis as the primary catalyst.

A Governmental Intervention

In response to the swelling public concern, the Canadian government has activated the Grocery Rebate Payment program. This initiative aims to cushion 11 million Canadians against inflationary pressures. Specifically targeted at families with low to moderate incomes, the rebate will be administered by the Canada Revenue Agency.

The genesis of the Grocery Rebate plan lies in the Food Price Report 2023 for Canada, forecasting a potential 7% surge in grocery prices. The eligibility for this rebate hinges on the individual’s 2022 adjusted family net income and their financial position in January 2024. The one-time payment, mirroring the January 2023 GST/HST credit, will be disbursed in 2024.

The Forecast for 2024

According to the 2024 Canada Food Price Report, the average Canadian family of four is projected to spend $16,297.20 on food, marking an increase of $701.79 from the previous year. Bakery, meat, and vegetable prices are expected to bear the brunt of these escalations, with hikes ranging from 5 to 7 percent.

The report attributes this anticipated rise in food prices to political, environmental, and economic instability, as well as climate change-related issues affecting crops and global events. There is a silver lining, however, as the increase is projected to be less severe than initially estimated in the 2023 report.

Remedial Measures

In an attempt to arrest the rising food prices, the Canadian government enacted the Affordable Housing and Groceries Act. The Act seeks to modify competition rules to persuade big grocery stores to reduce prices. Galen Weston, the former head of Loblaws Company Ltd, argues that high food prices cannot be solely attributed to lack of competition or companies setting their own prices, but also to suppliers setting their prices too high.

A recent survey from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce highlights that seven in 10 people believe Canada is in a recession or on the brink of one. Despite these bleak projections, 60 per cent believe they are financially secure enough to withstand an economic downturn. The rising prices for food and goods, coupled with increased costs driven by higher interest rates, have strained household budgets. Inflation remains a major concern for 61 per cent of respondents.

0
Business Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
36 seconds ago
End of an Era: The Closure of Westinghouse Plant and the Human Cost of Industrial Evolution
As the clock tolls on America’s industrial age, an iconic symbol of its past glory—the Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation plant in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania—faces an imminent end. This closure, scheduled for July, is a poignant epitaph to the plant’s storied past that dates back to the 1890s and an illustrious legacy tied to the pioneering
End of an Era: The Closure of Westinghouse Plant and the Human Cost of Industrial Evolution
Potential Comeback Kings: Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows with Promising Outlooks
1 min ago
Potential Comeback Kings: Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows with Promising Outlooks
Myriad Uranium Corp. Incentivizes Stakeholders with Stock Options
2 mins ago
Myriad Uranium Corp. Incentivizes Stakeholders with Stock Options
Myriad Uranium Corp. Issues Stock Options; Shows Interest in Uranium Projects
1 min ago
Myriad Uranium Corp. Issues Stock Options; Shows Interest in Uranium Projects
Investment Spotlight: PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's Promising Growth Metrics
1 min ago
Investment Spotlight: PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's Promising Growth Metrics
New York Proposes Extension of PTET Election Deadline for Businesses
1 min ago
New York Proposes Extension of PTET Election Deadline for Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
12 seconds
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
22 seconds
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
46 seconds
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
55 seconds
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
1 min
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
1 min
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
2 mins
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
2 mins
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
2 mins
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
54 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app