Canadians Brace for Rising Food Prices: Government Steps Up with Rebates

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, a new survey by Nanos Research uncovers a palpable anxiety among Canadians, with a sharp focus on the rising cost of living and immigration. A significant 35.4% of respondents urge the House of Commons to give primacy to the escalating living costs. Meanwhile, an influx of immigrants is viewed with trepidation by 61% of Canadians, attributing the housing crisis as the primary catalyst.

A Governmental Intervention

In response to the swelling public concern, the Canadian government has activated the Grocery Rebate Payment program. This initiative aims to cushion 11 million Canadians against inflationary pressures. Specifically targeted at families with low to moderate incomes, the rebate will be administered by the Canada Revenue Agency.

The genesis of the Grocery Rebate plan lies in the Food Price Report 2023 for Canada, forecasting a potential 7% surge in grocery prices. The eligibility for this rebate hinges on the individual’s 2022 adjusted family net income and their financial position in January 2024. The one-time payment, mirroring the January 2023 GST/HST credit, will be disbursed in 2024.

The Forecast for 2024

According to the 2024 Canada Food Price Report, the average Canadian family of four is projected to spend $16,297.20 on food, marking an increase of $701.79 from the previous year. Bakery, meat, and vegetable prices are expected to bear the brunt of these escalations, with hikes ranging from 5 to 7 percent.

The report attributes this anticipated rise in food prices to political, environmental, and economic instability, as well as climate change-related issues affecting crops and global events. There is a silver lining, however, as the increase is projected to be less severe than initially estimated in the 2023 report.

Remedial Measures

In an attempt to arrest the rising food prices, the Canadian government enacted the Affordable Housing and Groceries Act. The Act seeks to modify competition rules to persuade big grocery stores to reduce prices. Galen Weston, the former head of Loblaws Company Ltd, argues that high food prices cannot be solely attributed to lack of competition or companies setting their own prices, but also to suppliers setting their prices too high.

A recent survey from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce highlights that seven in 10 people believe Canada is in a recession or on the brink of one. Despite these bleak projections, 60 per cent believe they are financially secure enough to withstand an economic downturn. The rising prices for food and goods, coupled with increased costs driven by higher interest rates, have strained household budgets. Inflation remains a major concern for 61 per cent of respondents.