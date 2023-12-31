en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canadian Food Banks Struggle with Unprecedented Holiday Demand Amid Rising Food Assistance Needs

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:25 pm EST
Canadian Food Banks Struggle with Unprecedented Holiday Demand Amid Rising Food Assistance Needs

As the holiday season peals its bells, Canadian food banks are grappling with an unprecedented surge in demand for food assistance. The executive director of Food Banks Alberta, Shawna Bissell, noted that a confluence of the regular December increase and a heightened overall demand has exerted enormous strain on their resources.

Dramatic Increase in Food Assistance Need

Food Banks Canada has reported a staggering increase in visits to its food banks, with a record of 1,935,911 recorded in March. This marks a significant 32.1% rise from the same month in 2022 and an overwhelming 78.5% increase from March 2019. Likewise, Feed Ontario has experienced a 36% surge in visits between April 2022 and March 2023 compared to the previous year.

Food Banks Struggling to Maintain Reserves

The skyrocketing demand has rendered it a herculean task for some food banks to maintain reserves. The incoming donations are being promptly distributed to meet the immediate needs of the populace. Martin Munger, the executive director of Food Banks of Quebec, has observed that his organization distributed double the number of aid packages in 2022 compared to 2019, with a significant number of food baskets being given out right before Christmas.

Call for Sustainable Government Solutions

Despite the mounting pressure, both Bissell and Munger are optimistic about meeting the demand without having to turn people away, primarily owing to sufficient funds and donations. However, there is an increasing call for more sustainable government solutions to address food security. Munger emphasized that the growing reliance on food banks, which are currently serving one in ten Quebeckers, is not a sustainable solution. He stressed that these institutions were not originally designed to cope with such persistent and large-scale demand.

0
Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield

By Salman Khan

Province Diversifies Debt Portfolio, Establishes Future Fund Amidst Rising Interest Rates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

'Son of a Critch' Set to Launch its Third Season

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election ...
@Canada · 54 mins
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election ...
heart comment 0
Vandelux’s Debut Album ‘When The Light Breaks’ Sets the Electronic Music Scene Ablaze

By BNN Correspondents

Vandelux's Debut Album 'When The Light Breaks' Sets the Electronic Music Scene Ablaze
Manitoba’s Public Housing: From Beacon of Hope to Symbol of Despair

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba's Public Housing: From Beacon of Hope to Symbol of Despair
Canada’s Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat

By Salman Khan

Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat
Armed Home Invasion in Gaetz Brook: RCMP in Pursuit of Suspect

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Armed Home Invasion in Gaetz Brook: RCMP in Pursuit of Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Steak Cooking: The Onion Tenderizing Technique
2 mins
Revolutionizing Steak Cooking: The Onion Tenderizing Technique
Nigeria's President Tinubu Proposes Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means Revenue
3 mins
Nigeria's President Tinubu Proposes Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means Revenue
Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview
4 mins
Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
19 mins
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
20 mins
UDJT Unravels Chad's Socio-Political Tapestry: A Comprehensive Review of 2023
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
21 mins
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Accountability Measures for Political Parties Receiving Public Funds
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
21 mins
Sault Area Hospital Faces Twin Viral Outbreaks; Imposes Visitation Restrictions
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
24 mins
Manchester United Falters in 2-1 Defeat to Nottingham Forest
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
24 mins
Thousands Rally in Belgrade Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
2 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
7 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
8 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
9 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
12 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app