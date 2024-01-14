Canada’s Halal Food Industry: A Story of Significant Growth and Regulatory Measures

Canada, a country known for its multicultural approach, is witnessing a significant surge in the halal food industry. This growth is attributed to the rising Muslim population, which as per the 2021 census, accounts for nearly five percent of the total population. The expansion of the halal industry is clearly visible in grocery stores and restaurants, with an increasingly diverse range of halal products, including meat, snacks, desserts, and other packaged goods, now available.

Governing the Halal Food Industry

The Halal Monitoring Authority (HMA), established in 2006, plays a crucial role in ensuring the compliance and certification of halal-labelled products. It addresses issues of malpractice and fraud, thus maintaining the integrity of the halal food industry. Halal foods follow specific requirements, excluding certain meats like pork and alcohol, and requiring a particular set of slaughtering practices.

Response from Major Canadian Companies

Major Canadian companies, recognizing the growing demand, are adapting to this trend. A prime example is Maple Leaf Foods, whose halal brand, Mina, is experiencing a robust growth trajectory. These companies are not only catering to the dietary needs of the Muslim population but are also tapping into a market that appreciates the ethical and humane practices associated with halal food production.

New Halal Labelling and Advertising Requirements

In 2016, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) implemented new halal labelling and advertising requirements. These new rules demand that all halal claims be supported by a certifying organization or individual, thereby increasing consumer trust and transparency in the industry. However, it’s essential to note that the system isn’t foolproof, and instances of fraud continue to persist. Despite these hurdles, the measures taken have significantly improved overall industry trustworthiness.